Mike Evans' injury: When will the Buccaneers WR return?

Wide receiver Mike Evans has officially been ruled out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury. Mike Evans joins a long list of key Buccaneers players who are currently injured, including fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin, who is out for the remainder of the season.

Mike Evans' hamstring injury is being considered minor, but it's still serious enough to keep him out this week. Hamstrings can be an alarming injury, especially for skill position players, such as wide receivers and running backs. Evans will miss, at least, one game but could be out even longer than that.

How much time will Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans miss?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has already been officially ruled out for Week 16, but his timetable for a return is still unclear at this point. The Buccaneers are labeling the hamstring injury as minor but appear content about being cautious with their injured players as the NFL Playoffs quickly approach.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered an injury in Week 15, along with Mike Evans. Godwin's case is much more serious, as he has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season with a knee injury. Running back Leonard Fournette was injured in the same game. He has been placed on the injured reserve list and will be eligible to return for the playoffs.

All signs point to the idea of the Buccaneers beginning to focus on their health for the playoffs. They have not mathematically clinched their playoff spot just yet, but that will likely happen as soon as this week. With the Buccaneers looking ahead, they are more inclined to be as patient as possible with any player dealing with any sort of minor injury, like Mike Evans.

He has not yet been placed on the injured reserve list, which would suggest that Mike Evans will likely play again in the regular season prior to the playoffs. The Buccaneers probably would have placed him on the injured reserve list if there was any concern about his availability over the next few weeks.

What sucks the most about this Bucs season is that we only got to see 2 games of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Gronk on the field together. In those 2 games, Tom Brady threw for 655 yards and 9 touchdowns. We'll see if we get all 5 together again next season.

The Buccaneers offense is depleted, missing several of their most important weapons, but they will get back Antonio Brown this week after he missed their last eight games. He returns at a time when they need him most. There are plenty of targets available without Evans, Godwin and Fournette.

