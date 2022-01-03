Antonio Brown's latest outburst might have cost him $1 million

Antonio Brown made headlines again during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17 game against the New York Jets. As usual, he has brought a ton of negative attention to himself by doing something a little bit crazy and baffling. His, sometimes, unexplainable actions are becoming even more of a trend in his personal NFL history.

During the third quarter of the Buccaneers Week 17 game against the Jets at MetLife stadium, Antonio Brown was seen having an outburst. The exact reasons are unclear at this point, but it resulted in Brown removing his helmet, jersey, shoulder pads and undershirt before exiting the field. His actions could be extremely costly for his wallet and for the Buccaneers season.

Antonio Brown loses control and a big pay day

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown

Here is a video of Antonio Brown's bizarre outburst on the Buccaneers sideline during their road game against the New York Jets in Week 17.

Field Yates @FieldYates Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. https://t.co/1hwNYei5Fq

The Buccaneers are currently short-handed on offense. They lost Chris Godwin to a season-ending injury, and Leonard Fournette is currently on the injured reserve list. They just got Antonio Brown back in Week 16 after he recovered from an injury and served a suspension. He provided them with a much-needed offensive boost with some of their key contributors out.

Antonio Brown's outburst and eventual exit from the field hurt his team when they needed him most. Luckily for the Buccaneers, Tom Brady was still able to lead them to victory in this particular game.

Following the game, head coach Bruce Arians announced that Antonio Brown will no longer be a member of the Buccaneers moving forward.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Here's the video of Bruce Arians making the Antonio Brown news official: “He is no longer a Buc. That's the end of the story. Let's talk about the guys who went out there and won the game."



Here's the video of Bruce Arians making the Antonio Brown news official: “He is no longer a Buc. That's the end of the story. Let's talk about the guys who went out there and won the game."https://t.co/fVBlytElt0

To make things even worse for Antonio Brown, his wild actions have literally cost him a million dollars in incentives on his 2021 contract. He was nearing several milestones that came with an additional pay bonus. Missing the second half of the Week 17 game and Week 18, as well, will halt him from reaching the necessary goals.

Spotrac @spotrac Antonio Brown needed:



8 more catches to unlock a $333,333 bonus.



He also needed 55 receiving yards to unlock another $333,333 bonus.



He also needed just 1 receiving TD to unlock another $333,333 bonus.



This was a costly outburst. Antonio Brown needed:8 more catches to unlock a $333,333 bonus. He also needed 55 receiving yards to unlock another $333,333 bonus. He also needed just 1 receiving TD to unlock another $333,333 bonus. This was a costly outburst.

With six quarters worth of football remaining in the 2021 NFL season, Antonio Brown was well within reach of an additional million dollars. He needed just eight receptions, 55 receiving yards and one touchdown. Each of the three individual statistics came with a separate $333,333 bonus. He lost his mind on the sideline and lost a million dollars in his pocket during Week 17.

