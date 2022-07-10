Jake Paul gives his prediction for clash with Hasim Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul believes he will knockout Hasim Rahman Jr. in the former's return to the ring.

'The Problem Child' is set to face 'Gold Blooded' next month at Madison Square Garden Arena in New York. The bout will be a short-notice fight for Rahman Jr., as Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer's matchup with Rahman Jr. is much different than his previously scheduled bout with 'TNT'. 'Gold Blooded' is a heavyweight, making him much bigger than the younger Paul brother. He also has much more professional and amateur experience than the YouTuber.

Despite all of the factors going against him, Paul believes he will once again score a knockout. To this point in his career, the 25-year-old has knocked out every opponent he's faced in the amateur and professional ranks of boxing.

In his mind, Paul has no reason to believe his next outing will be any different. During an interview with FightHype, 'The Problem Child' previewed his upcoming matchup with Hasim Rahman Jr. The YouTuber predicted a knockout against his opponent, stating:

"I see the fight playing out in one way, and one way only. That's me knocking him out in less than five rounds."

See Paul's interview with FightHype below:

Jake Paul discusses the importance of his next fight

Jake Paul believes his next victory will be the sweetest.

At this point in his career, 'The Problem Child' hasn't faced an established boxer. While he's fought former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, neither one of them has any sort of formal stand-up credentials in the ring.

Criticism regarding his lack of qualified opponents has followed Paul's career since his boxing debut. It's something that has clearly annoyed and driven him to book a fight against Tommy Fury not once, but twice.

Hasim Rahman Jr. has nearly twice as many fights as Paul and is an established professional boxer. After all the difficulties of booking his fight with Fury, the YouTuber believes a victory over Rahman Jr. would be his "sweetest" to date.

In an interview with FightHype, Paul stated:

"For me, the victory will be the sweetest one yet, against the toughest opponent yet. Checking off the box of fighting a real boxer, that's what I've wanted to do this entire time. It just happens that a lot of these real boxers don't want to fight me."

