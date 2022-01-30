"People don't particularly pay attention to the women fights" - Bob Arum discusses Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, Jake Paul responds

Top Rank Boxing founder and CEO Bob Arum has gotten into some hot water over his comments on women's fights. Although Arum is not someone who likes getting into controversies, he says it how he sees it. He does not try to fabricate anything and speaks his mind, which sometimes works against him.

In an interview with iFL TV, Arum spoke about the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor super fight:

"I mean, as good a fight as that is, I mean, come on. Whatever reason it is, people don't particularly pay attention to the women fights you know."

However, he did go on to say that he isn't against women's fights:

"I don't want to denigrate fights. I don't want to be accused of being anti-women in sports, but I'm telling you this is like the Premier League against Women's football."

Take a look at the interview:

Arum is one of the biggest promoters in the sport and what he said was based primarily on viewership. The man himself promotes female fighters such as Mikaela Mayer through Top Rank Promotions.

Jake Paul responds to Bob Arum's comments

Jake Paul has fired back at Bob Arum's comments. 'The Problem Child' is currently helping promote the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor mega fight so naturally he would come out and defend his fighter. Serrano is signed with Paul's promotional company Most Valuable Promotions.

Here's what Paul had to say:

"Men like this dinosaur r the reason women haven’t been given a fair shake in many parts of society. I feel sorry 4 @mikaelamayer1 - she deserves better. & he says @espn doesn’t care about the biggest women’s boxing event in history? #TaylorSerrano will make history with or w/o u"

Take a look at his tweet:

Ever since making his boxing debut, Paul has been picking fights with everyone from Dana White to Bob Arum. 'The Problem Child' has become a self-proclaimed advocate for increased fighter pay.

