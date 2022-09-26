"Tommy usually pulls out" - Jake Paul's hilarious reaction to the news of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae expecting a child 

Jake Paul shared a hilarious reaction to Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague announcing that they're expecting a baby. Fury and Hague met on the reality TV show Love Island back in 2019 and after two-and-a-half years of being together, they announced they are expecting a baby. 'The Problem Child' responded to the news on Twitter, saying:

"Shocking. Tommy usually pulls out."

Paul's play on words refers to the fact that the Brit pulled out of their fight twice in a row. The pair were initially set to fight last year in December. However, Fury pulled out of the fight due to a rib injury. The pair were then set to fight this year on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, but the Brit pulled out of the fight yet again after he had visa issues and was denied entry to the United States.

In both instances, 'TNT' lost Paul a lot of money as he had to find a last-minute replacement. The first time around, he brought in Tyron Woodley to fight him, but this year, his replacement fighter, Hasim Rahman Jr., also pulled out of the fight. 'The Problem Child' is now finally set to fight Anderson Silva on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Arizona.

Jake Paul vows to send Floyd Mayweather into 'proper retirement' if he ever fought him

Jake Paul claimed that he could knock out Floyd Mayweather and send him into 'proper retirement' if he were to ever fight him. It all began when Mayweather, in an interview with TMZ Sports, spoke about how Paul looked good in the ring only because he was fighting non-boxers. 'The Problem Child' responded, saying:

"Jake Paul on Floyd Mayweather: 'My brother took you the distance. I would finish you in 6. @StephenEspinoza please make this fight happen so I can send him into proper retirement.'"

Paul is currently set to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva as he chases his sixth victory in a row. He believes that if he ever fought Mayweather, he would knock the unbeaten boxer out within six rounds and send him into retirement for good. He even pleaded with Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza to make the fight.

