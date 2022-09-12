"I would 100% fight Gib" - Jake Paul reveals the condition for a rematch against AnEsonGib

Jake Paul is open to a rematch against AnEsonGib, but under one condition, he must beat KSI.

'Gib' fought on September 10 in the main event of Social Gloves 2: Austin McBroom vs. AnEson Gib event at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California. After being knocked down in the first round by the American, 'Gib' came back strong.

He put on the performance of a lifetime by overwhelming the Ace Family head with slick combos and relentless pressure. In the third round, he managed to drop McBroom twice before the American was saved by the bell.

Austin McBroom still had not fully recovered, and 'Gib' closed the show in the fourth round. His performance earned him praise from the entire YouTube boxing community.

Jake Paul himself tweeted out congratulating 'Seven Figure Gibber' on his performance. In a recent tweet, he said that he was willing to fight 'Gib' again:

"I would 100% fight Gib again if he beats KSI."

Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut against AnEsonGib back in 2020 in Miami. At the time, the fight was a complete mismatch and Paul floored the Brit twice before the referee called a stop to the contest in the very first round.

'Gib' has improved drastically since then but so has 'The Problem Child'. Fans are asking for a rematch now that the Brit seems to be a much improved fighter.

Take a look at the tweet:

Jake Paul @jakepaul I would 100% fight Gib again if he beats KSI. I would 100% fight Gib again if he beats KSI.

KSI claims he is ready to face AnEsonGib

KSI is ready to fight AnEsonGib for his next fight. 'The Nightmare' recently fought on August 27 against two opponents in one night and emerged victorious in both fights.

Following his fight, he revealed that he would fight again in January against a tougher opponent. He named Andrew Tate, Slim Albaher and others as potential opponents.

He also said he was keeping an eye on the McBroom vs. Gib fight to potentially challenge the winner. In a recent tweet following 'Big Gibber's win over the Ace Family head, KSI said he was willing to fight AnEsonGib:

"If Gib wants to play with me though, I’m also down."

Both KSI and 'Gib' are really close friends, and when the latter was asked whether he wants to fight 'The Nightmare' next, he responded that he would fight any fighter as long as it makes money.

Take a look at the tweet below:

ksi @KSI If Gib wants to play with me though, I’m also down If Gib wants to play with me though, I’m also down 😈

