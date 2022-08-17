"An awful showing" - Jake Paul compares KSI's latest fight announcement to George Foreman fighting four people in one night

Jake Paul reacted to KSI's announcement on Twitter, slamming the Brit. 'JJ' recently announced that he will be fighting two people on the same night on August 27.

'The Nightmare' was initially set to fight Alex Wassabi, but the American pulled out of the fight due to a concussion and was replaced by UK rapper Swarmz. Fans did not take this news very well since Paul himself offered to replace Wassabi.

KSI has since decided to do something never done before and fight two opponents on the same night. He will fight Swarmz as well as Bulgarian professional boxer Ivan Nikolov at the O2 Arena in London. Here's what Jake Paul had to say about it:

"George Foreman fought 4 people in 1 night and it was an awful showing. At first it seemed like a good idea but eventually it actually p***ed the fans off because they realized all the opponents were put in to lose. It was was basically a stunt, not worth the price of admission."

KSI's drastic move came after fans began complaining on Twitter and other social media platforms about his replacement fighter. With there being a possibility that the PPV for the fight could be adversely affected, he decided to do something that has never been done before in YouTube boxing.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

Jake Paul @jakepaul George Foreman fought 4 people in 1 night and it was an awful showing. At first it seemed like a good idea but eventually it actually pissed the fans off because they realized all the opponents were put in to lose. It was was basically a stunt, not worth the price of admission. George Foreman fought 4 people in 1 night and it was an awful showing. At first it seemed like a good idea but eventually it actually pissed the fans off because they realized all the opponents were put in to lose. It was was basically a stunt, not worth the price of admission.

KSI challenges Jake Paul to fight and defeat Ivan Nikolov in less time than him

KSI has challenged Jake Paul to fight Ivan Nikolov, after he fights him on August 27. The Brit made an announcement yesterday about fighting two opponents in one night. In the announcement video, he predicted that Paul would say something about the fight, so 'JJ' offered him a challenge:

"Jake Paul, before you pipe up, why don't you fight [Nikolov] after me? We can do a little challenge together: see if you can beat him in a quicker time than I can. Obviously, ignore the fact that I'm fighting two people in the same night. Don't worry about that — you're not built like me."

KSI is very confident that he will beat the Bulgarian when he faces him, so he challenged 'The Problem Child' to try and beat him in less time than he can. Nikolov has a less than impressive professional boxing record with 3 wins, 16 losses, and 2 no contests.

ksi @KSI I’m fighting 2 people on august 27th.



The other opponent is a pro boxer. I’m fighting 2 people on august 27th. The other opponent is a pro boxer. https://t.co/mdMtsgDFJd

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham