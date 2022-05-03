Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn bet details disclosed - "I’d have to go and spar Jake" 

Eddie Hearn has given away the details of his bet with Jake Paul. Hearn and Paul were responsible for promoting the mega-fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor on April 30. During one of the press conferences for the fight, in typical Jake Paul fashion, 'The Problem Child' offered Hearn a bet. He bet that Amanda Serrano would beat Taylor and was willing to put up a million dollars.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the Matchroom Boxing Chairman gave details about their bet:

"We didn’t actually finalise anything, but the last thing [we discussed] was - if Katie Taylor lost I’d have to go and spar Jake, and if we won then I’d send someone to spar Jake. We’ll see. Tony Bellew would be a good one."

Eddie Hearn had initially made a monetary bet against 'The Problem Child', however, it looks like the details of the bet have changed. The bet involved a sparring session between the Matchroom Boxing Chairman and the Most Valuable Promotions owner if Serranno won. Now that the Puerto Rican has lost to Taylor, Hearn gets to choose who Paul has to spar against.

Eddie Hearn is yet to pick the fighter he wants the 25-year-old to spar with.

Take a look at the tweet via Michael Benson:

Eddie Hearn praises Jake Paul's boxing skills but says he can never be world champion

Eddie Hearn has developed one of the most intriguing relationships with 'The Problem Child'. Paul and Hearn appear to be on great terms and constantly engage in banter. In a recent face-to-face interview hosted by Ariel Helwani, Hearn spoke about the 25-year-old's boxing skills but believes he will never become a world champion:

"I said I'd never do another YouTube fight, and I wont. But, he's not a YouTube boxer anymore. That was a YouTube fight, you against Gib, but he's not a YouTube boxer anymore. He's genuinely a fighter that is trying to become a real fighter, champion and everyone's entitled to do that. Whether he can do it or not, we'll debate but he is not a YouTube boxer, which I think is a big compliment."

Paul naturally disagreed with Hearn's comments since he believes he will one day become world champion. That is 'The Problem Child's' ultimate aim as he looks to challenge Canelo Alvarez for a world title fight in a year or two.

