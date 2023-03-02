Jake Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian responds to John Fury demanding payment for double-or-nothing bet

Jake Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian has clapped back at John Fury for asking 'The Problem Child' to honor their double-or-nothing bet and pay up.

John Fury, the father of Tommy Fury, recently took to social media and urged Paul to honor their deal:

"You lost the fight, we had a deal in front of millions of people worldwide, I expect you to honor that deal. You owe us some money. Don't come back to me with contracts and all that bull crap.'I'm a Gypsy I can't read and write properly."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️

John Fury tells Jake Paul to "pay up" after his double or nothing bet with Tommy Fury…[📽️ @GypsyJohnFury_ John Fury tells Jake Paul to "pay up" after his double or nothing bet with Tommy Fury…[📽️ @GypsyJohnFury_]https://t.co/HdALFF7t8H

However, it is interesting to know that while 'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' shook hands for the "double or nothing" bet, Fury's camp failed to sign the contract for the same and did not make the deal official.

Following John Fury's call-out, Jake Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian replied to Tommy Fury's father and suggested that their team had him on film, declining to sign the contract to make the bet official. He commented on the post by writing:

"I've grown to highly respect you off camera. However, this statement is shocking given what you said to me at his Highness house on Friday evening and the correspondence from your/Tommy's lawyer. Moreover our team has you on camera refusing to agree to the deal the night of the fight."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian responds to John Fury calling for them to pay up after his double or nothing bet with Tommy Fury… Jake Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian responds to John Fury calling for them to pay up after his double or nothing bet with Tommy Fury… https://t.co/WXQ3oJ6cJT

Logan Paul wants to avenge Jake Paul's loss to Tommy Fury

Jake Paul's split decision loss to Tommy Fury was his first since entering the world of pro-boxing three years ago. The loss is certainly a learning curve for Paul and could help him come back stronger than ever.

Following his defeat, 'The Problem Child' has made it known on numerous occasions that he will be going for an immediate rematch against 'TNT.' However, during a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, Logan Paul suggested that he would like to step in to avenge his younger brother's loss if the 26-year-old chooses a different route:

"If you don't [do the rematch], I'd love to handle that. Yeah, [Tommy Fury]. That was my first instinct, obviously... Yeah, I said [I would kill that kid], he's my brother. F*** that. Inflatable arm a** motherf*****."

See his comments in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes