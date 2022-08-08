Jake Paul reveals his Premier League top 10 prediction for 2022-23 season

Jake Paul has revealed his Premier League top 10 predictions for the 2022-23 season and has included some controversial decisions.

The brand new season of the Premier League has just kicked off with the first fixtures of football having been played over the weekend. The first game of the season saw Arsenal pick up three points against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on August 5.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur also bagged three points in their respective matches with impressive starts to their campaigns. Paul's favorite team Liverpool, however, got off to a disappointing start as they drew 2-2 against newly promoted Fulham.

With the Premier League always throwing up many twists, turns and surprises, predicting the table results tends to be a near impossible job. The 5-0 boxer has put his neck on the line to offer his thoughts on the top 10 standings.

Paul believes that 'The Reds' will secure the league title with current holders Manchester City coming in second place. Liverpool missed out on the title by just one point last season, with 'The Cityzens' winning their fourth title in five years.

Paul also predicts that Spurs and Manchester United will make the top four.

Controversially, the YouTube star has Chelsea and Arsenal missing out on Champions League qualification despite their exciting new signings.

The 25-year-old then predicted West Ham United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Leicester City to make the rest of the top 10 places.

View Paul's predictions here:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Tottenham

4. Man United

5. Chelsea

6. Arsenal

7. West Ham

8. Aston Villa

9. Newcastle

10. Leicester



Disclaimer: Only thing I know w/ 100% certainty is Liverpool is betr than Arsenal. Time for The Reds. #FULLIV . My prediction for this season:1. Liverpool2. Man City3. Tottenham4. Man United5. Chelsea6. Arsenal7. West Ham8. Aston Villa9. Newcastle10. LeicesterDisclaimer: Only thing I know w/ 100% certainty is Liverpool is betr than Arsenal. Time for The Reds. #FULLIV. My prediction for this season:1. Liverpool2. Man City3. Tottenham4. Man United5. Chelsea6. Arsenal7. West Ham8. Aston Villa9. Newcastle10. LeicesterDisclaimer: Only thing I know w/ 100% certainty is Liverpool is betr than Arsenal.

Why does Jake Paul not like Arsenal?

As well as the obvious rivalry between the two historic clubs, Jake Paul's motivating factor for disliking the north London side is due to his dislike for YouTuber KSI. The Brit is, of course, a well-known fan of the club and his new drink Prime is now partnered with the football club.

Prime is a hydration drink that is represented by the British YouTube star and Logan Paul, who is Jake Paul's older brother.

Following the close qualification for the top four last season and impressive new signings for the club, many Arsenal fans are enthused about the new season. However, Jake Paul believes the Gunners will once again finish in the Europa League places.

View KSI and Logan Paul's Prime being announced as Arsenal's new partner here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh