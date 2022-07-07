Jake Paul's trainer B.J. Flores asks fans to send their boxing videos for correcting fundamentals

B.J. Flores, the trainer of Jake Paul, is encouraging fans to send him their boxing videos to help them with their fundamentals.

Flores, a former professional boxer, took to Instagram to show fans the proper technique for setting up a hook. In a post accompanied by a short video of him hitting the bag, Flores wrote:

“Warm up drills for setting up the left hook. Round 1, start slow, work into it. Use your body for maximum leverage. Pick a small spot in the bag and aim there EVERY time. Waist/hip/turn. Don’t tense up.”

He added:

“Touch, touch, touch, left hook. Do not strain or try to tense up. Stay relaxed. If you have questions or need advice, send me your workout videos and I will do my best to respond and give advice from Puerto Rico!”

Take a look at the short video instructions of Jake Paul’s trainer:

Flores, now 43, retired with a record of 34-4-1, including 21 knockouts. He primarily competed in the cruiserweight division throughout his 15-year pro run. He challenged once for the WBC Cruiserweight World Title in 2016 but lost to Tony Bellew via third-round KO. He then moved up to the heavyweight division, where he also challenged for the WBA interim title.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury can still happen, according to Fury

Jake Paul has announced that his boxing match with Tommy Fury is officially off. The YouTuber-turned-boxer confirmed via Twitter that Fury had received a termination notice for their bout and claimed that the Brit "literally went into hiding."

See Jake Paul's tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



2nd time in a row he has pulled out.



2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.



2nd time in a row he has pulled out.

2nd time in a row I'm going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.

tmw Fury's received a termination notice. MVP did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn't interested & he literally went into hiding.

Fury was scheduled to face Paul on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York but was reportedly denied entry into the US over his ties to alleged mob boss Daniel Kinahan. Rumors claim that Paul is in talks to face Hasim Rahman Jr., son of former world heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, to replace Fury.

However, the Brit has not entirely shut down the idea of facing Paul inside the boxing ring. He even suggested that they could face off in a “neutral country.” In an official statement via his Instagram stories about the current situation of the fight, Fury said:

"I'm gutted and disappointed in regards to the issues I have faced with entry into the USA. This is something that myself or my team could have never anticipated happening. This situation has been left with my lawyers as being denied entry to a country is obviously a very serious issue and it needs to subsequently be resolved.

I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be any time, any place, anywhere."

Tommy Fury says he is willing to fight Jake Paul in a "neutral country"

'The Problem Child' is yet to react to the statement at the time of writing.

