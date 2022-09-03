"Sounds like an ex" - Jake Paul reacts to Dana White requesting media not to ask any more questions about him

Jake Paul has called out Dana White for sounding like an ex who does not want to talk about him. In a recent press conference ahead of UFC Paris, reporters were asking the UFC President a lot of questions regarding 'The Problem Child'. In response to these questions, White said:

"Stop asking me about Jake Paul you guys. I don't give a s**t what Jake Paul does...The guy has nothing to do with my business, he doesn't fight for me, he's not even in the same sport as me.

'The Problem Child' poked fun at White after posting the video on Twitter saying:

"Sounds like an ex who still isn’t able to get over you. Why so angry? Turning red. To all MMA media…you can ask me anything you want. That’s your job and I respect it."

Paul also tried to paint White as the 'bad guy' and said that he does not mind the MMA media asking him any questions since it's their job and he respects it. The UFC President and 'The Problem Child' are not on the best of terms. The pair have been going back-and-forth for years over various issues, with the most recent being about fighter pay.

The YouTuber turned boxer is rumored to be fighting former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in October this year.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

Jake Paul bets $1 million with Rick Ross on Tyreek Hill's Miami Dolphins winning the Super Bowl

'The Problem Child' recently hosted rapper Rick Ross on his show Bs w/ Jake Paul. The week before that, he hosted Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on his show. The pair decided that if they threw the dice and it landed on a 4 or 6 they would bet a million dollars on the Dolphins winning the Super Bowl this year. Paul said:

"I believe if we bet a million on Miami Dolphins to pay us, it will bring us $36 million."

He added:

"Me and you could go on it together, although I am not confident about it."

They threw the dice and it landed on a 4 so the pair got up in excitement and shook hands to confirm the deal. However, they have not yet shown fans proof of them placing the bet. It will be interesting to see if the pair do end up betting a million dollars on the Dolphins to win.

Take a look at the video below:

betr @betr Rick Ross & Jake Paul just agreed to put a million dollars on the Miami Dolphins to win the Super Bowl Rick Ross & Jake Paul just agreed to put a million dollars on the Miami Dolphins to win the Super Bowl 😱 https://t.co/LOH3Yr2CYJ

