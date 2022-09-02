Jake Paul and Rick Ross to place a massive $1 million bet on Tyreek Hill's Miami Dolphins to win Super Bowl

The Miami Dolphins made two key moves this offseason. They hired Mike McDaniel as their head coach and acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jake Paul and Rick Ross seem to be all-in on Miami this season, showing it with a major bet. On his podcast, BS with Jake Paul, the eponymous host tells Ross that they should place a million dollars on the Dolphins to win Super Bowl 57:

"I believe if we bet a million on Miami Dolphins to pay us, it will bring us $36 million."

Paul followed up by saying:

"Me and you could go on it together, although I am not confident about it."

He then proposed a dice is rolled and if the number lands on four, the pair will place the bet.

Both toasted with their drinks before Ross rolled the dice, landing on a four, which seemed to validate that the bet would be made. Paul and Ross simultaneously rose to their feet together and were applauded before they agreed to a profitable wager on the team.

The question that remains is whether Miami can make it to the playoffs, no less to the Super Bowl, this season.

Can the Miami Dolphins make it to the Super Bowl?

Given the talent on this roster, the Miami Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders but they face a number of obstacles. First, they have to get past arguably the best team in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills. They face the Bills twice a year as they're both in the AFC East. Second, can quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lead them to the Super Bowl?

One of the main reasons McDaniel was hired as head coach was to develop Tagovailoa in year three. The quarterback threw for 2,653 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 starts last season.

Finally, can Hill keep up production from his time in Kansas City to help the Dolphins' offense?

Hill had over 1,100 yards in four seasons receiving in Kansas City, making the Pro Bowl in all six seasons with the team.

For Paul and Ross, can Miami knock out the competition to get to the Super Bowl? Or will they both be sorry for placing that huge bet?

