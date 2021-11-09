"You can't hate the guy" - Jake Paul says he 'loves' Tyson Fury as he reveals a voice message from 'The Gypsy King'

Jake Paul may share a contentious relationship with Tommy Fury, but the same can't be said for his half-brother Tyson Fury.

Paul recently revealed that he had no qualms with the heavyweight kingpin. He also offered fans a glimpse of his private conversations with 'The Gypsy King'.

While in conversation with TMZ Sports, Jake Paul opened up about all things boxing and his upcoming fight against 'TNT'.

While talking about the recently surfaced videos that show Tommy and Tyson Fury hard at work, Paul revealed that he only had positive feelings towards the latter. 'The Problem Child' also admitted that he'd been going back-and-forth with Tyson in his social media DMs.

"You know, we're going back-and-forth in the DMs right now, me and Tyson, sending each other voice messages. Pretty funny. I'm calling his brother a squid. He saying, 'He's going to annihilate you Jakey boy.' You can't hate the guy. I love Tyson."

Tyson Fury claims Jake Paul is going to get annihilated

After Jake Paul revealed that Tyson Fury had been talking trash with him on social media, Paul went on to play a voice note for the fans to enjoy. In it, 'The Gypsy King' can be heard issuing Jake Paul yet another warning of what awaits him come fight night. Fury told the American he'll be "annhilated" on December 18.

Jake Paul is currently coming off of a victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Tommy Fury, meanwhile, will enter the fight against 'The Problem Child' following a unanimous decision win against Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Paul vs. Woodley.

Paul and Fury are slated to butt heads on December 18 in Tampa, Florida. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is seemingly unaffected by the significance of the challenge that awaits him.

Nevertheless, this fight is perhaps the biggest test of his career. Whether he can persevere and secure his first victory over a professional puglist is something that remains to be seen.

