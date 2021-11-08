×
Create
Notifications

"Jake Paul, we're coming for you"- Tyson and Tommy Fury send a warning to the YouTuber ahead of their fight 

Jake Paul (left), Tyson Fury (center) &amp; Tommy Fury (right) [Image Credits- @tommytntfury on Twitter]
Jake Paul (left), Tyson Fury (center) & Tommy Fury (right) [Image Credits- @tommytntfury on Twitter]
Vinayak
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 08, 2021 07:40 PM IST
News

Jake Paul's biggest boxing test yet awaits him in the form of Tommy Fury. The heavyweight boxing kingpin Tyson Fury has flocked to his brother's camp to help him train. The two recently discussed the upcoming fight and fired a warning towards Paul.

Frank Warren recently reposted a video that was initially posted by Tyson Fury on his Instagram story. Tyson and Tommy Fury revealed they had wrapped up the first morning session of their first day of training camp for 'TNT's upcoming fight against Paul:

"Just finished me first day as a trainer. First morning session rather. Really happy with myself, the way things went. All the boys trained hard. Jake Paul, we're coming for you," quipped Tyson Fury.
“JAKE PAUL - WE’RE COMING FOR YOU!”@Tyson_Fury and @tommytntfury fire a warning to @jakepaul ahead of December 18th and predict a 2nd round KO 💥 #PaulFury https://t.co/Tf9sVhYaev

Tommy Fury promises Jake Paul a second round KO

Tommy Fury only had good things to say about their training session when he was asked about it by Tyson Fury. As far as Jake Paul is concerned, 'TNT' declared that he is going to bring the fight to an end within two rounds:

"The run this morning was good. Good leg work. Feeling good. Feeling fit. Trainer T is doing the best job. [Jake Paul's] getting knocked the spark out. Two rounds. Be ready!"
Time to do what should’ve been done to you a long time ago….You’re getting knocked spark out. @jakepaul Tickets on sale November 10th #PaulFury one will fall. @ShowtimeBoxing @MostVpromotions @AmalieArena https://t.co/9miYPiWO9p

The fighters have agreed to an eight-rounder that is set to go down on December 18th in Tampa, Florida. The fighters will weigh in for the fight at 192lbs. Both Tommy Fury and Jake Paul enter this fight with more than just their perfect records hanging in the balance.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Tommy Fury, who boasts a 7-0 record, is being hailed as a champion of the purists who want to bring the wave of crossover fights to an end. Jake Paul, on the other hand, with a record of 4-0, will be fighting Fury to earn legitimacy and to gain the respect of said purists.

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Jack Cunningham
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी