"Jake Paul, we're coming for you"- Tyson and Tommy Fury send a warning to the YouTuber ahead of their fight 

Jake Paul's biggest boxing test yet awaits him in the form of Tommy Fury. The heavyweight boxing kingpin Tyson Fury has flocked to his brother's camp to help him train. The two recently discussed the upcoming fight and fired a warning towards Paul.

Frank Warren recently reposted a video that was initially posted by Tyson Fury on his Instagram story. Tyson and Tommy Fury revealed they had wrapped up the first morning session of their first day of training camp for 'TNT's upcoming fight against Paul:

"Just finished me first day as a trainer. First morning session rather. Really happy with myself, the way things went. All the boys trained hard. Jake Paul, we're coming for you," quipped Tyson Fury.

Tommy Fury promises Jake Paul a second round KO

Tommy Fury only had good things to say about their training session when he was asked about it by Tyson Fury. As far as Jake Paul is concerned, 'TNT' declared that he is going to bring the fight to an end within two rounds:

"The run this morning was good. Good leg work. Feeling good. Feeling fit. Trainer T is doing the best job. [Jake Paul's] getting knocked the spark out. Two rounds. Be ready!"

The fighters have agreed to an eight-rounder that is set to go down on December 18th in Tampa, Florida. The fighters will weigh in for the fight at 192lbs. Both Tommy Fury and Jake Paul enter this fight with more than just their perfect records hanging in the balance.

Tommy Fury, who boasts a 7-0 record, is being hailed as a champion of the purists who want to bring the wave of crossover fights to an end. Jake Paul, on the other hand, with a record of 4-0, will be fighting Fury to earn legitimacy and to gain the respect of said purists.

