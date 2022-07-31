Jake Paul responds to Dana White’s claims that Nate Diaz doesn’t want to fight ‘The Problem Child' - "Kamaru Usman, Masvidal, I would beat all of these guys in boxing"

Jake Paul is still riding the high of his highlight reel knockout win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. He recently stated that he envisions himself defeating every top-ranked, similarly-sized UFC fighter in a boxing affair.

While a potential fight between him and Nate Diaz seemed to already be in talks, Dana White recently denounced the possibility.

Meanwhile, Paul didn’t shy away from lashing out at the UFC President. Prior to his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr, ‘The Problem Child’ spoke with DAZN and addressed several things surrounding his boxing career. In response to Dana White’s claims, he said:

“[Dana White] is saying that because I have knocked out his UFC champion [Tyron Woodley]. I have knocked out Ben Askren, who was a big star in the UFC at one point.”

“So, he is just doing anything he can to discredit me. But I [would] beat every single person in the UFC in a boxing match that’s in my weight class, which would be around 170 to 175. Kamaru Usman, Masvidal, I would beat all of these guys in boxing. Nate Diaz, all of them.”

Jake Paul has targeted several UFC fighters (especially 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor) ever since he entered the boxing sphere. However, only Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley have fought him till now. Nate Diaz has one fight left on his UFC contract and is expected to fight Khamzat Chimaev in his last stint.

After exiting the MMA promotion, Diaz could potentially lock horns against ‘The Problem Child’. UFC welterweight titlist Kamaru Usman has also expressed his desire to fight in a boxing match. However, he intends to do it against Canelo Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor haven’t appeared interested in facing Paul. Hence, Jake Paul will have to stay focused on Hasim Rahman Jr. until he gets a crack at any of the fighters that he wants fight next.

Who shall Jake Paul fight after Hasim Rahman Jr.?

Paul hasn’t shunned the possibility of a potential clash against Tommy Fury, which has fallen off the brink of materialization twice. With that said, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has declared that ‘The Problem Child’ will enter the official cruiserweight rankings if he beats Rahman Jr.

Should he win his sixth pro fight, Paul could aim for several other big match-ups. He has already shortlisted a few names, including former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, and Nate Diaz. However, it’s still unclear whether Paul will continue to face MMA stars inside the ring or transition towards taking on high-level pro-boxers only.

