"I'm super excited" - Jake Paul reveals that Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford has been finalized 

Jake Paul has revealed that Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is official and the two sides have agreed to a fight.

Earlier this year, Spence Jr. fought Yordenis Ugas in a welterweight title unification bout after being out of the ring for 18 months. He beat Ugas in spectacular fashion and then called out 'Bud' Crawford. Both fighters made it clear that this was the only fight they wanted next.

Talk of the fight had died down after weeks of discussion and neither side came out with any updates. In the latest episode of his show BS w/ Jake PaPaul,he YouTuber turned boxer revealed that the fight has been confirmed:

"Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford is officially confirmed, I'm super excited, I wanted to go to the fight in person."

According to multiple reports from ESPN and Bleacher Report, the fight is close to being finalized and the pair are looking to fight in November. However, there has been no confirmation from Spence Jr. or 'Bud' Crawford's camp yet.

This fight is the modern day equivalent of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao fight.

Legends in their own rights, in the prime of their lives, are fighting for the same goal to become the Undisputed Welterweight Champion.

Jake Paul says Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis is in doubts due to Gervonta Davis being put on house arrest

In the same episode, Jake Paul revealed that the potential fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis is in jeopardy. This is after a judge declined Davis' plea deal for a hit-and-run case in November 2020. Paul explained the current situation with 'Tank' and 'KingRy':

"Some bad news in the boxing world, doesn't look like we're gonna get Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia because Gervonta's legal issues. Apparently he's on house arrest and has a court date and because of this, the fight will not be able to happen in December... And it feels like this fight is cursed and I don't think we will ever see this fight people."

Jake Paul still hopes that the fight takes place, since it is one of the biggest fights to make in the lightweight division between two unbeaten boxers. Davis will go through a tw-day court trial for his hit-and-run and the fate of the fight will be sealed on the second and final day of his trial.

