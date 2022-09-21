Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis in doubt as 'Tank' faces a two-day trial for a hit and run

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia seems to be on hold at the moment as 'Tank' faces a two-day trial for a hit-and-run case.

Following his win over Javier Fortuna in July this year, 'KingRy' made it very clear that he only wanted to fight Davis next, and the WBA (regular) Lightweight Champion obliged. However, a judge rejected a plea deal offered to the boxer that would have allowed him to avoid jail time.

WJZ | CBS Baltimore @wjz BREAKING: A judge rejected a plea deal today for Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis that would have spared him from jail time for a 2020 hit-and-run crash, The Baltimore Banner reports. cbsnews.com/baltimore/news… BREAKING: A judge rejected a plea deal today for Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis that would have spared him from jail time for a 2020 hit-and-run crash, The Baltimore Banner reports. cbsnews.com/baltimore/news…

'Tank' Davis is now set for a 2-day trial starting on December 12 for a hit-and-run case back in November 2020. One of the victims of the case, Jyair Smith, was pregnant at the time. She claims that the lightweight boxing champion did not help her and instead made a run for it.

They charged Davis with 14 counts of misdemeanor with the most serious charges of the lot carrying a sentence of at least a year in jail. Gervonta Davis was leaving a club after celebrating his birthday and his then-most recent win when he crashed his 2020 Lamborghini Urus into a Toyota Solara. Jyair Smith is seeking $450,000 in restitution.

Shakur Stevenson believes him vs. Gervonta Davis is bigger than Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

Amidst all the discussions of a potential fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, the Unified Super Featherweight Champion Shakur Stevenson has another fight on his mind. He believes that he will fight 'Tank' Davis someday in the near future and that the fight could be even bigger than the welterweight clash between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

In a recent interview with My Mixtapez, he spoke about a potential fight with 'Tank' Davis:

"Yeah for sure I think that's gonna be one of the biggest fights in the world. I feel like how they talking about Errol and Bud Crawford, I feel like me and Tank gonna be basically 2.0 of that and probably even bigger than that so."

He then gave a very diplomatic answer when the host asked him about his predictions for Spence Jr. vs. 'Bud' Crawford. Since he respects both fighters and is on good terms with them, he did not want to pick a side and said he would watch the fight as a fan.

Watch the clip from the interview below:

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez 🥊 Link for Full Episode in bio! Shakur Stevenson says him vs Gervonta Davis will be a bigger fight than Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence🥊 Link for Full Episode in bio! Shakur Stevenson says him vs Gervonta Davis will be a bigger fight than Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence 👀🥊 Link for Full Episode in bio! 🔥 https://t.co/EAv8b1jAdQ

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far