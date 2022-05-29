"Only person" - Shakur Stevenson believes he is the only fighter who can beat Gervonta Davis

Following Gervonta Davis' knockout victory over Rolando Romero, Shakur Stevenson has claimed that he is the only boxer who can defeat 'Tank'.

In a highly competitive contest, Gervonta Davis landed a sensational left hook in the sixth round to knock Romero down and force the referee to stop the contest. The Baltimore native retained his WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship and extended his unbeaten record to 27-0 with 25 knockouts.

Watch 'Tank' knock out Rolly Romero:

Here's what Stevenson said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"That's the truth, when you fight Tank you gotta stay alert for 12 rounds. The only person who's really gonna stay alert and be on top of their game for 12 rounds is somebody like me and I think that will be the best and biggest fight in boxing."

Stevenson is widely considered one of the hottest young talents in boxing and is also undefeated. The New Jersey star is coming off a 12-round unanimous decision victory against Oscar Valdez where he unified the WBC and WBO Super Featherweight Championships.

Watch the full interview with Stevenson on Fight Hype:

Shakur Stevenson believes a fight against Gervonta Davis is realistic

Stevenson continued by stating how a fight against Gervonta Davis is plausible because they are two of the best boxers in the world:

"What y'all doing to 'Bud' [Terence Crawford] and Errol [Spence], they gotta fight. The fans want to see them fight because they are the best of the best. I feel like with me and 'Tank' we are two special fighters, we gon' end up being the best of the best and we're gonna have to fight."

With Davis potentially leaving Mayweather Promotions, a bout with Stevenson is now more realistic. The Super Featherweight Champion is promoted by Top Rank and it is possible Davis could sign with Bob Arum to make the fight happen.

However, 'Tank' has other options to consider. Following his win last night, Ryan Garcia called him out on social media proposing a fight in December.

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly

Another possibility is for Davis to fight the winner of George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney. Kambosos and Haney will meet in the ring on June 5 in Australia for all the belts at 135 lbs.

A win for the Australian could allow him to defend his undisputed crown at the end of the year against Davis. Meanwhile, if Haney is victorious, a rematch will be held in Australia which could delay 'Tank's shot at unifiying the lightweight division.

Regardless, Davis and Stevenson may clash later on in their careers. Stevenson will have to first move up in weight if he has any chance of securing this lucrative match-up.

