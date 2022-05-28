"Canelo is still the best"- Gervonta Davis gives a shout-out to Canelo Alvarez 

Gervonta Davis and Canelo Alvarez have always shown each other respect and praised one another. However, after his recent loss to Dmitry Bivol, the Mexican has been the target of a lot of hate, with many fans questioning his boxing abilities. In a recent interview with ES News, the Baltimore native gave his thoughts on Alvarez by saying:

"I feel as though, I don't know, I mean I feel as though Canelo is still the best, no matter what. I feel as though, um I don't know I can't speak...Yeah I'd give him a shout-out and wish him the best, we all love Canelo."

Gervonta Davis is currently preparing for his fight against Rolly Romero on May 28 at the Barclays Center in New York. 'Tank' will look to defend his WBA (regular) World Lightweight Title against his fellow Mayweather Promotions boxer Rolly Romero. Despite being signed to the same promotional company, there is no love lost between the pair.

Canelo Alvarez, on the other hand, recently announced that his next fight will be against Gennadiy Golovkin. Initially, the Mexican's plan was to rematch Bivol and avenge his loss. However, he has now decided to go ahead with the trilogy fight against 'GGG' instead. It will be interesting to see how it all works out for the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion.

Gervonta Davis calls Rolly Romero a dumba** fighter

Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero put on a show for the fans during their final press conference. The entire press conference was just 'Tank' and Romero going back and forth, throwing insults and jibes at each other. A reporter asked Davis how he was going to handle the Las Vegas native's awkward style of fighting, to which 'Tank' replied by saying:

"I don't think he's awkward. I just think that he's a fighter that just started fighting. You know how when somebody just first comes in the gym and they've been coming for a little minute so they start thinking they're nice now?... I don't think he's nice. Awkward is different from him. He's not awkward. Real fighters know awkward fighters. He's not an awkward fighter, he's just a dumba** fighter. I'm not trying to be funny."

All the trash-talk and insults will not matter after tonight as the Barclays Center prepares itself for one of the biggest fights of the year. Two knockout artists in the lightweight division will be going at each other for a world title.

