"He's not an awkward fighter"- Gervonta Davis labels Rolando Romero a "dumba**"

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero traded insults in their final media press conference for their fight on Saturday night. The two will clash at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the WBA Lightweight Title on the line.

Rolando Romero has become known for his 'awkward' style of fighting, which often baffles opponents and onlookers. Yet somehow it seems to work for him in the ring. He has an undefeated record of 14-0 with 12 KOs, so something about his fighting style has been working. However, Davis disagrees with the label Romero has been given:

"I don't think he's awkward. I just think that he's a fighter that just started fighting. You know how when somebody just first comes in the gym and they've been coming for a little minute so they start thinking they're nice now? They didn't get everything down pat, but that's how he fights."

'Tank' doubled down on his take:

"I don't think he's nice. Awkward is different from him. He's not awkward. Real fighters know awkward fighters. He's not an awkward fighter, he's just a dumba** fighter. I'm not trying to be funny."

Even though he'd made the audience laugh, Davis was serious with his explanation. He truly believes that Romero's style is not unique enough to be considered awkward. Rather, 'Tank' feels that his upcoming opponent has sloppy skills and is someone who doesn't have the right technique yet.

Check out Gervonta 'Tank' Davis give his opinion on Rolando Romero's style (courtesy SHOWTIME Boxing Twitter):

Fighters place bets for Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

Ahead of Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero, fighters have given their opinion of who they think will walk away with the win on Saturday night. A recently released video on FightHype.com's YouTube channel shows some of the biggest names in boxing give their two cents on the title bout.

Teofimo Lopez and Ryan Garcia believe that 'Rolly' would be able to get the win, with Lopez even putting $100,000 on him. Lopez also cited how Davis' carelessness would land him in trouble. Garcia stated that he believed Romero's funky style of movement would give him an advantage over 'Tank'.

Other fighters, such as Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr., felt the fight would go solidly in Gervonta Davis' favor.

Haney stated:

"Who the f**k is 'Rolly'? 'Tank' is going to beat the s**t out of him."

Watch the full video here:

Edited by Aziel Karthak