"I have the best skill" - Gervonta Davis compares himself with Canelo Alvarez

Gervonta Davis sat down for an interview with The Last Stand to promote his fight with Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. When asked about a statement he had made calling himself the "Canelo Alvarez of 135", he stated:

"When I said I'm the Canelo, I feel as though skill-wise, there's nobody that has the skills. I have the best skills that's fighting on TV today. He's the top guy, he's the No.1 pound-for-pound. I feel as though my skill level can compete with his skill level. Or if not, better."

The unbeaten lightweight champion has a record of 26-0 with 24 knockouts to his credit. He's also faced difficult opponents like Isaac Cruz and Yuriorkis Gamboa. As a five-time world champion title holder, Gervonta Davis has already solidified himself into the world of boxing as someone to watch out for.

Saul Alvarez, better known as Canelo Alvarez, has a record of 57-2, with 39 knockouts. He's had matches with Gennadiy Golovkin, Dmitry Bivol and Billy Joe Saunders.

As a disciple of Floyd Mayweather, Davis has shown the world that his skills are at the highest level, and perhaps fans may even see a match between Alvarez and Davis one day.

Davis posted this fight poster to his Instagram:

Watch the full video here:

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

On Saturday, May 28, Gervonta Davis will step into the ring and face off against his biggest challenger thus far in his career. Both unbeaten fighters, Davis and Romero (14-0) will be fighting for the WBA Lightweight World Championship Title.

Davis, nicknamed 'Tank,' is known for his knockout power, heavy punches, and aggressive (some would say reckless) style of fighting. He has a finishing rate of 93%, proving why he earned his nickname.

Rolando 'Rolly' Romero is also known for his knockout power and unusual fighting style. Some have called it awkward or funky, but it has proven invaluable against his opponents, and has led him to a world title shot with no losses to his name.

The build-up to this fight has proven that neither fighter likes the other. They have traded barbs throughout every encounter they have had, including during interviews to promote their fight. It is evident that come Saturday, it is unlikely this battle will go the distance, so fans should be sure not to blink.

Davis posted this fight camp video to his Instagram:

Edited by Allan Mathew