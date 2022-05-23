Eddie Hearn gives thumbs up to Canelo Alvarez vs. Joshua Buatsi

Joshua Buatsi is eyeing his next opponent in the light-heavyweight division after he defeated south London rival Craig Richards. Buatsi has now moved to an unbeaten 16-0 record following his unanimous decision victory. The judges' scorecards read 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113.

The Brit's promoter Eddie Hearn has given the thumbs up to a potential clash with pound-for-pound superstar Canelo Alvarez, after the Mexican recently lost to Dmitry Bivol. Canelo currently sits in the same weight category as Buatsi, so the fight could be a very realistic option.

Matchroom Boxing's promoter Eddie Hearn recently spoke with SecondsOut and was asked what's next for Buatsi:

"There's no levels between Craig Richards and these world champions so the natural step is to fight for a world championship. Obviously if Canelo doesn't fight Bivol, then I think that there could be a very good chance of Buatsi fighting him."

When Hearn was asked if Buatsi could look to fight Dmitry Bivol, he replied:

"I think Buatsi [vs.] Bivol is a great fight. Maybe we do the Richards rematch, I don't know. [Maybe we do] the [Anthony] Yarde fight, the Callum Smith fight. The big domestic fights are there but I know that Joshua Buatsi does want to fight for a world title."

Following Joshua Buatsi's amazing win over Craig Richards, it opens the door to many possible fights. The Brit is clearly now looking to hunt down a world title and looks very ready to take that step after his impressive victory on Saturday night.

With Canelo's next fight up in the air, it provides multiple possibilities for Buatsi with the likes of Canelo and Bivol both being an option for him.

Lots of speculation has circulated over the years surrounding a potential fight between the former Olympian and Anthony Yarde in an exciting British showdown. This would add a high-profile name to both of their resumes, as well as being a mega domestic fight.

Watch Hearn's full interview via SecondsOut here:

Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards

Buatsi, who in the build-up declared Richards his "most important fight to date," beat his south London rival in an epic and competitive battle.

The bout was a WBA title eliminator. With Richards out of the way, Buatsi made it clear that he's ready for a title shot against WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol.

Buatsi had to dig deep throughout the fight as he went through patches of fatigue, but the winner bit down on his gumshield to push through to the end. Richards proved to be a tough test for Buatsi and caught the former Olympian with some big shots of his own.

There were opportunities for Buatsi to finish the fight early, as he increased the pressure and punching power. However, Richards' chin proved to be too strong and it left Buatsi looking very tired during multiple periods.

Watch Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards here, via DAZN Boxing:

