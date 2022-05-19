Eddie Hearn slams Jarrell Miller for past drug test failures

Jarrell Miller is set to return to boxing on June 25 on a Triller show in Las Vegas. Eddie Hearn still hasn't forgiven the American for his past drug test failures.

The heavyweight contender last fought back in November 2018 and subsequently failed a series of drug tests which have kept him out of the ring ever since. Most notably, Miller was due to fight Anthony Joshua in 2019, but his failed tests resulted in his place being taken by Andy Ruiz Jr., who shocked the world by winning.

After Miller's recent announcement, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn expressed his opinion on the American:

"Jarrell Miller has repeatedly failed drug tests. The reason that I take it so personally with him is because he failed two or maybe three, don't quote me, for the Anthony Joshua fight. When you read what it was and you know that it was injected into him, I believe that he did that to win that fight. I believe that he did that to cause physical harm to Anthony Joshua in that fight and I take that very personally, whether he cares or not."

Hearn went on to say:

"How many has he failed in his career? Three again, I think... Can you honestly give the benefit of the doubt to Jarrell Miller? For me, no... I would never work with him again."

Although Miller won't likely ever be working with Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn again, he will be fighting for Triller in his next fight back in the ring. The American will be looking to climb his way back towards the top of the heavyweight rankings as he prepares for his first fight back in the ring.

The heavyweight has proven to have the ability to compete at the highest level. However, with his numerous test failures, it's going to be very hard for the American to get his respect back. This ultimately means that he might struggle to get the fights that he needs in order to progress.

Jarrell Miller's boxing ban

Back when Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller was first busted for anti-doping violations, he managed to escape any notable punishment due to a loophole in the US boxing system. He did not hold a license at the time, so he was unable to be reprimanded by the New York state commission.

In 2020, the American signed with Bob Arum and was set to return against Jerry Forrest. However, he tested positive once again and the bout was scrapped. This time, Miller was punished as the Nevada Commission licensed him and therefore handed him a two-year ban from boxing.

Now, almost two years on, his ban is finally nearly up and is due to end on June 16, setting him up for a return the following week.

