"What the f*** does Eddie Hearn interfering" - Bob Arum lashes out at Eddie Hearn's comments on Tyson Fury vs. Dilllian Whyte 

Bob Arum seemingly isn't that happy with his fellow promoter Eddie Hearn.

The head of Top Rank is currently promoting the upcoming WBC Heavyweight Title bout between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. He's co-promoting the bout alongside Frank Warren's Queensbury promotions. Warren won the rights to the fight in a staggering purse bid in January.

Still, Eddie Hearn has been openly discussing the fight despite the fact that he's not promoting it. Rumors of Hearn convincing Whyte not to attend the press conference for his bout against Fury have been making the rounds as well.

Interestingly, in a recent interview with Fight Hype, Bob Arum discussed Hearn's involvement and lack thereof in the bout. It's safe to say that Arum isn't pleased with the Englishman right now. He said:

"What the f*** does Eddie Hearn interfering with a fight that Frank Warren and I are promoting? He is all over the place, he never stops talking and never gets anything accomplished unless DAZN gives him a s***load of money to outbid everyone else. Why is he talking about a Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight? I don't need him to sell my fight."

Watch Bob Arum blast Hearn in the video below:

Eddie Hearn predicts Dillian Whyte will knockout Tyson Fury

The main reason that Bob Arum is likely annoyed at Hearn has to do with the Matchroom Boxing chairman's prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte.

Hearn recently noted in an interview with DAZN Boxing that he doesn't believe 'The Gyspy King' could knockout 'The Body Snatcher'. Furthermore, he picked Dillian Whyte to win the fight and finish in style.

He responded to a fan question asking when Whyte will get knocked out by Fury. Instead, he predicted a knockout win for his fighter. Hearn said:

"What round will Dillian Whyte be KO'd? He won't be KO'd. Tyson Fury in my opinion doesn't carry the power to take Dillian Whyte out. I believe actually when they trade up left hooks Tyson Fury will go to sleep, and he will go to sleep in round 11."

Watch the clip below:

While Hearn might be confident in Whyte pulling off a knockout victory, 'The Body Snatcher' heads in as a massive underdog. 'The Gypsy King' has never been knocked out, or even lost a bout in his 32-fight professional boxing career.

Edited by David Andrew