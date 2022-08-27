"F the doubters" - Jake Paul sends out a message to all Liverpool FC haters

Jake Paul sent out a message to all Liverpool FC haters just before their game against Bournemouth tonight (August 27).

Jurgen Klopp's men faced Scott Parker's men at Anfield in the Premier League. 'The Problem Child' has recently begun to showcase his love for 'The Reds'. He publicly supported winger Mohamed Salah and posted pictures while sporting a Liverpool jersey.

In his tweet before the match, he sent out a message to all Liverpool FC haters saying:

"If Liverpool loses I will step away from Premier League and cheer for The Reds quietly. But we are back at Anfield and there is no way my team is losing. F the doubters! We picking some cherries today."

The match was a one-sided thrashing, with Klopp's men putting nine past Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Luis Diaz bagged two goals, youngster Harvey Elliot put one past the post and Roberto Firmino bagged two goals as well. However, their talisman, Mo Salah, was unable to record a goal or an assist in the nine-goal thriller.

Paul even tweeted out saying:

"All this game needs to be perfect is a goal by @MoSalah"

Unfortunately 'The Problem Child's' wishes did not come true. However, he was ecstatic that 'The Reds' secured a massive win after a rough start to the Premier League season.

Jake Paul calls KSI's two fights in one night 'fake fights'

Jake Paul has called out KSI for putting up two fake fights and doing his fans wrong. 'The Nightmare' is set to fight Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda on the same night.

According to 'The Problem Child', however, thinks the fight is very misleading. This is because the Brit is fighting only three rounds and will have a three hour break in between both fights.

"This can’t be real? Each “fight” is 3 rounds? And he gets a 3hr break in between! Hahahahaha. It’s way easier than one 6 round fight. KSI & Minions Boxing doing the fans dirty with this fake shit. Mislead after mislead."

Jake Paul believes KSI and his company Misfits Boxing are misleading fans to sell more PPVs. He stated that it is a desperate attempt to salvage the card after Alex Wassabi dropped out.

The pair then went back-and-forth talking about their previous fights and tried to discredit each other as much as they could. Fans seem to love the back-and-forth and hope it will end in the pair boxing each other.

