"Mislead after mislead" - Jake Paul accuses KSI of "doing the fans dirty" with two "fake sh*t" fights on same night

Former Disney channel star-turned-boxer Jake Paul has accused KSI of cheating his fans after details of his upcoming boxing fights were revealed.

KSI and Jake Paul have had a checkered past, which started with the British YouTuber boxing Paul's older brother Logan. Three years on from their first bout, KSI and Logan Paul have settled their differences and are in business together, but the same can not be said for his relationship with 'The Problem Child'.

KSI is set to headline a card this weekend on August 27. The event will be yet another influencer boxing crossover that was originally scheduled to have the 29-year-old face Alex Wassabi. Wassabi pulled out of the fight due to a concussion and rapper Swarmz stepped in.

Due to a major change to the main event, KSI recently upped the ante by revealing that he will be fighting twice on the same night, facing the UK rapper and then Luis Alcaraz Pineda, a professional boxer.

Jake Paul responded to a clip from KSI on talkSPORT, who discussed his upcoming bouts and revealed that both fights would go three rounds, which Paul has taken issue with:

"This can't be real? Each "fight" is 3 rounds? And he gets a 3hr break in between! Hahahahaha. It's way easier than one 6 round fight. KSI & Minions Boxing doing the fans dirty with his fake s***. Mislead after mislead."

Luke Rockhold responds to Jake Paul's criticism of his UFC 278 bout against Paulo Costa

Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold retired from MMA following his unanimous decision loss to Paulo Costa at UFC 278 last weekend.

The bout was one of the most memorable fights of the year, with the American surprising fans for his ability to go the distance against the Brazilian. The two men traded bombs throughout the fight. While the 37-year-old may have come up short, he left the octagon with more fans than he started with and a Fight of the Night bonus to boot.

After the fight, 'The Problem Child' took to Twitter to criticize the bout, labeling it a "glorified street fight."

In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, 'Cool Hand' responded to Jake Paul:

"I don't think I really opened my mouth about you, don't open your mouth about me. You just - you don't f**king understand what fighting is. When you're thinking about fighting, you got to think about dying."

Rockhold then went off on boxing as a sport:

"Boxing is boxing. Putting these f**king puffy little pads on your hands and all you got to worry about is your f**king hands. Think about elbows, think about knees, think about grappling, think about kicks, think about f**king every god d**n thing we think about. Put you in a state of reality, which you've lost touch with."

Catch Luke Rockhold discussing Jake Paul here:

Edited by John Cunningham