KSI chooses between Arsenal winning the Premier League and beating Jake Paul

YouTube star and Arsenal fan JJ "KSI" Olatunji had a hilarious response when asked to choose between the Gunners winning the Premier League and beating Jake Paul in the ring.

The Englishman appeared on talkSPORT ahead of his two fights at the O2 Arena on Saturday — a bout with rapper Swarmz and a match against boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

The host of the interview, Andy Goldstein, and KSI discussed various topics, including whether the content creator would sacrifice seeing Arsenal win the league to beat Jake Paul.

KSI is one of the most popular Arsenal fans out there. However, while his love for the Gunners is undying, it appears that beating Jake Paul is higher on the agenda.

In response to Goldstein's question, the musician simply said:

“Knocking Jake Paul."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



🥊 𝗞𝗦𝗜: “Oh knocking Jake Paul out. I’ve had so many years of Arsenal failing, I can have another year!”



would rather knock Jake Paul out than see Arsenal win the title 🤣 🤔 𝗔𝗚: “Would you rather knock @JakePaul out or have Arsenal winning the Premier League?”🥊 𝗞𝗦𝗜: “Oh knocking Jake Paul out. I’ve had so many years of Arsenal failing, I can have another year!” @KSI would rather knock Jake Paul out than see Arsenal win the title 🤣 🤔 𝗔𝗚: “Would you rather knock @JakePaul out or have Arsenal winning the Premier League?”🥊 𝗞𝗦𝗜: “Oh knocking Jake Paul out. I’ve had so many years of Arsenal failing, I can have another year!”@KSI would rather knock Jake Paul out than see Arsenal win the title 🤣 https://t.co/Q1cFqTQEbr

As much as JJ and Arsenal fans would love to see the north London team win the Premier League, pundits believe Manchester City and Liverpool are the title favorites. The Gunners have not won the league since the 2003-04 season, when they went undefeated throughout the entire campaign.

KSI continued:

"Oh me knocking Jake Paul out. Oh no, come on, I'm sorry, I'm sorry. Ay, you know what? Bro, I have had so many years of Arsenal failing, it's okay. I can see. I can have another year of Arsenal failing. It's okay, I don't mind!"

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “My end goal is to fight Jake Paul, KO him & silence him, end his journey.”



🥊 “I couldn’t find just



admits fighting twice in one night was partly down to wanting to one-up @JakePaul “My end goal is to fight Jake Paul, KO him & silence him, end his journey.”🥊 “I couldn’t find just @Swarmz__ . I wanted to fight a pro boxer as well.” @KSI admits fighting twice in one night was partly down to wanting to one-up @JakePaul 🔥 “My end goal is to fight Jake Paul, KO him & silence him, end his journey.”🥊 “I couldn’t find just @Swarmz__. I wanted to fight a pro boxer as well.”@KSI admits fighting twice in one night was partly down to wanting to one-up @JakePaul https://t.co/sGIscfp3m2

The Sidemen member added that he wants to show everyone that Jake Paul is a "fraud" in the YouTube boxing scene:

"My end goal is to fight Jake Paul, knock him out and end his whole journey. I want to silence him once and for all and show everyone how much of a fraud he is when it comes to this whole YouTube boxing scene."

He also revealed that he decided to take on two fights at the same event in order to one-up Paul and push his own limits:

"I felt like I had to do more. I couldn’t just fight Swarmz, I need to really get rid of the ring rust and I guess one-up Jake Paul in a sense and that’s why I thought I’d fight a pro boxer as well as fighting Swarmz on the same night just to really push myself to the limit."

Fans react to KSI's comical interview

Many people have taken to Twitter to react to KSI's comments in his latest interview with talkSPORT.

According to some users, the 29-year-old must be a casual Arsenal fan if he doesn't want to see the club win the Premier League.

Jord. @UNTDJord @talkSPORT @jakepaul @KSI A real fan would want to see them win a title than get a bit dollar from a fight. @talkSPORT @jakepaul @KSI A real fan would want to see them win a title than get a bit dollar from a fight. 😂

Tucker @heaneytucker @talkSPORT @jakepaul @KSI Why is people still entertaining this ba**ix. He was running about best of mates with logan a few weeks ago. These guys will say anything to make this 'feud' seem believable. If they wanna be boxers fight a boxer and be done with it. 🤡 show @talkSPORT @jakepaul @KSI Why is people still entertaining this ba**ix. He was running about best of mates with logan a few weeks ago. These guys will say anything to make this 'feud' seem believable. If they wanna be boxers fight a boxer and be done with it. 🤡 show

KSI recently took to Twitter to reveal that he challenged Jake Paul to a winner-takes-all clash at Wembley next year. Paul has since responded to the offer and has even accepted the challenge.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh