“From meeting him 10 years ago to fighting him” - Fans react to resurfaced image of Jake Paul and Anderson Silva ahead of their October 29 fight

Jake Paul recently shared a throwback picture of him and Anderson Silva after the official announcement of their fight. ‘The Problem Child’ will take on ‘The Spider’ on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Gila River Arena.

In his social media post, a young Jake Paul along with his older brother Logan can be seen posing for a photo opportunity with the former UFC middleweight champion. He accompanied the photo with the official poster of their upcoming fight:

“How it started vs. How it’s going. Fun fact Anderson was the only celebrity I ever met before moving to LA. He was randomly in Ohio at a local MMA fight and I flirted with the ring card girl who brought us on stage to meet him. Life is trippy.”

Fans, of course, reacted to the photo. One shared it and posted:

“Anderson Silva with two fans”.

Another fan said:

“That's actually so crazy, from meeting him 10 years ago to fighting him.”

Another sided with Paul and commented:

“Instead of hating, you gotta give him the credit.”

Jake Paul vows to "exterminate The Spider"

Jake Paul is all pumped up after the official announcement of his fight against Anderson Silva, whom he regarded as one of his idols.

In his most recent YouTube video, the content creator turned pugilist promised to “exterminate” Silva in their showdown.

“We all know the saying. Hustle ‘till your idols become your rivals. That’s when you know you’ve made it. And that’s exactly what we have today folks. This is absolutely insane, mind blowing…I’m fighting not only one of my idols but one of the best strikers in the world, Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva. Yes, his nickname is ‘The Spider’, and October 29 we’ll exterminate ‘The Spider’.”

Watch Jake Paul’s latest YouTube video:

After announcing his retirement from MMA after an illustrious professional career, Silva crossed over to boxing. He faced Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in an event called 'Tribute to the Kings'. The Brazilian dominated Chavez Jr. to score a unanimous decision victory.

Given his experience and striking prowess, Silva will definitely be the biggest test so far in Paul’s young boxing career.

