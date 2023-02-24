Jake Paul suggests "inner healing" for Eddie Hearn over "sly, underhanded" remarks 

Jake Paul has clapped back at Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn for his "underhanded" remarks directed at him.

'The Problem Child' and Eddie Hearn have had quite an interesting relationship over the years. While the two have worked together twice, once for Paul's first pro-fight back in 2020 and then later for co-promoting Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano in 2022.However, they don't seem to be seeing eye-to-eye as things stand right now.

Eddie Hearn has often slammed 'The Problem Child' for his ambitions to become a world champion and even suggested that the social media star is not a 'real boxer'. Most recently, Hearn claimed that Paul does not stand a chance of winning against his upcoming opponent, Tommy Fury.

While replying to the same, Jake Paul suggested that the Matchroom Boxing promoter needs some inner healing to do with the anger he has against him. 'The Problem Child' said:

"There's animosity from his end where he just is bitter and has sly, underhand remarks in every interview he does about me. I think he's got some inner healing and personal healing to do to deal with that anger towards me."

Jake Paul wants knockout of the year against Tommy Fury

'The Problem Child' has high ambitions going into his fight against Tommy Fury this weekend. The two are slated to go against each other on Sunday, February 26th to potentially put an end to their long-running rivalry.

Ahead of his fight against 'TNT', Paul sat down for an interview with BT Sport. During the interview, Paul claimed that he will be looking forward to getting the knockout of the year candidate against Fury. He said:

"I'm going for a knockout of the year candidate. I've won it once before and I want to win it again and you're gonna see his girlfriend cry, you know she's ringside."

It is worth noting that Jake Paul was the ESPN knockout of the year for his brutal KO against Tyron Woodley back in 2021. That said, it would be interesting to see if 'The Problem Child' can do the same against Fury.

