WATCH:- Jake Paul reveals how Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are influencing his weight-cutting decisions

Jake Paul will be giving away a few of his fighting pounds to lock horns with Anderson Silva on October 29, a fight that may be the toughest test of Paul’s career so far. The 25-year-old will encounter a southpaw for the first time and will be coming down to catchweight (185 lbs) from the usual cruiserweight (190 lbs) category.

‘The Problem Child’ foresees himself shimming more weight in the future. In a recent interaction with Showtime, Paul revealed that he is willing to come down to the light heavyweight (175 lbs) category to appear in more lucrative fights. He said he's open to fighting the likes of Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor:

“I am just getting into a lighter weight where I am going to feel at my best and taking on different competitions at those weight classes. A lot of guys, you know, as soon as I said I am going down to 185, that’s when Tommy Fury is like, 'Oh I will fight you now.' So I think he was scared to fight me at a little bit heavier weight. So I will be able to get different level of oppositions. Nate Diaz is down at a lower weight class, Conor McGregor is in a lower weight class. So it just makes sense for me to come down.”

Watch the interview from Paul vs. Silva press conference below:

Nate Diaz is one of the most prominent names that can enter into a fight with Jake Paul. The Stockton fighter submitted Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in his last bout under the promotion. Diaz is now a free agent and has talked about a possible move to the boxing universe. Therefore, ‘The Problem Child’ has his door open for another big money fight. He is focusing on Anderson Silva at the moment but has his eyes on other names too.

Jake Paul may need more effort to get UFC star Conor McGregor's attention for a potential boxing super fight

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul have shared a verbal feud in the past. However, McGregor hasn't really indulged in a heated rivalry with ‘The Problem Child’. Despite several callouts from Paul, ‘Notorious’ McGregor has ignored the American boxer throughout.

Following two losses against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is now looking to return to the UFC once again. He could possibly compete at 155 lbs. That said, McGregor’s combat journey may not involve Jake Paul at this time. However, the two could possibly collide somewhere down the line.

