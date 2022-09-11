Jake Paul teases a potential boxing clash against Nate Diaz after the latter's win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 - "This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss"

Nate Diaz emerged victorious in his last UFC fight against Tony Ferguson via submission and has now hinted at taking over a different sport. There is widespread speculation that the Stockton native will explore the boxing universe like several MMA fighters have previously, and Jake Paul seems willing to throw his hands against the UFC legend.

Paul is scheduled to face Anderson Silva on October 29 but has already eyed Diaz for the future.

‘The Problem Child’ took to social media after UFC 279 to praise Diaz. Paul labeled the UFC star as a "legend" and even backed him to beat Khamzat Chimaev, who he was previously scheduled to fight.

"Nate Diaz is a mu***** legend and would have slapped the shit out of Khamzat"

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate Diaz is a muthufuckin legend and would have slapped the shit out of Khamzat Nate Diaz is a muthufuckin legend and would have slapped the shit out of Khamzat

Paul also posted a picture of Diaz's submission win and wrote:

"This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss."

Jake Paul @jakepaul This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss. This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss. https://t.co/erwnFxBvkc

Another Jake Paul tweet saw the YouTuber-turned-boxer acting sarcastically coy about a potential fight between himself and Diaz.

“Nate Diaz is going into the sport of boxing. I wonder who he should fight.”

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate Diaz says he’s going into the sport of boxing. Nate Diaz says he’s going into the sport of boxing. https://t.co/wZoKkDbN2s

Nate Diaz is among the biggest stars in combat sports. After a 15-year UFC career, the MMA veteran fought out his contract and will now enter free agency. He has hinted at exploring potential matchups in boxing and grappling, his two biggest strengths, which were on display against Tony Ferguson on Saturday.

Nate Diaz says he will return to the UFC again

Nate Diaz didn’t shed any blood during his UFC 279 main-event against ‘Tony Ferguson at the T-Mobile Arena. Following the victory, Diaz said that he would take over a different sport, precisely boxing, since he mentioned Conor McGregor’s failed attempt at crossing over.

He told Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview:

“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport. How you are supposed to do it because Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it and none of these other fighters know how to do it. So, I am gonna go and take over another profession.”

Diaz even left the door open for a UFC comeback, saying:

"And then [after dominating other sports] I'm going to be right back here to get a mother f*****g UFC title, the best title in the world."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik