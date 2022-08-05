"They're going to do insane numbers" - Jake Paul's training partner comments on possible Andrew Tate matchup

Jake Paul's training partner J'Leon Love believes a fight with Andrew Tate would be massive.

'The Problem Child' was set to return this Saturday night in New York to the historic Madison Square Garden venue. However, the fight was canceled last weekend, as Paul's opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. seemed to be having issues making weight.

Since that cancelation, the 25-year-old has made it clear that he's ready to move on and find a fresh matchup. According to some sources, such as boxing reporter Keemstar, it seems that Paul might already have a fight in the works for later this year.

Paul is reportedly in talks to face former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate in the boxing ring this year. The 35-year-old has blown up in popularity due to his online debates about masculinity and his controversial online program.

Due to Tate's rise in popularity and his expressed desire to fight the Youtube star, he's on the shortlist for Paul's return. To add fued to the fire, the 25-year-old's close friend and trainer, J'Leon Love, commented on the fight during an Instagram live.

There, the boxer stated that the fight would be massive. On Instagram live, Love stated:

"100% no matter what, if [Andrew Tate] and Jake [Paul] fight, they're going to do insane numbers, guranteed. That's what I'm telling you, what makes sense, makes money."

Andrew Tate predicts he would defeat Jake Paul easily

While a fight between Jake Paul and Andrew Tate would likely be massive, the latter doesn't think it would be competitive.

The 35-year-old hasn't competed in a professional capacity in years. However, when the kickboxer was active, he was one of the best in the world, claiming multiple ISKA championships.

For these reasons, Tate doesn't believe that a fight with Jake Paul would be close. While 'The Problem Child' has fought more recently, he still lacks many of the accolades that the former kickboxing champion holds to his name.

During a recent livestream, Tate commented about how he thought a possible fight with Paul would go. The Chicago-born fighter downplayed the matchup, stating:

"If me and Jake Paul fight, I will destroy him, because I am a professional. He knows I would destroy him, and that's fine... I'll fight anyone, that's who I am. Anyone that has beef, if Jake wants to f****** fight me, I'll fight him."

