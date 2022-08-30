"Almost beat KSI" - Jake Paul's MVP trolls KSI's opponent Luis Alcaraz Pineda for calling out Paul

Jake Paul's promotional company Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) trolled KSI's opponent Luis Alcaraz Pineda on Twitter for calling out 'The Problem Child'.

Pineda was the second opponent 'The Nightmare' faced on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. The Brit completely dominated the Mexican to secure a second-round TKO victory over the professional boxer.

Following his loss to KSI, the Mexican decided to call out Paul via his Instagram stories:

"Fight a pro boxer, I would destroy you @jakepaul"

Take a look at the screenshot posted by MVP:

In response to the call-out, MVP posted a poll on their Twitter page asking fans whether Paul should fight the "ferocious" fighter next:

"Ferocious boxer who almost beat KSI has called out Jake Paul. Should Jake fight Pineda in October to show the world he can beat a serious pro boxer like KSI did? Paul vs Pineda October 22?"

Take a look at the tweet:

The poll was a jab towards Pineda, who put up a less-than-impressive performance against KSI on August 27. The Mexican kept complaining that the Brit was hitting him with illegal punches behind the head. Jake Paul then chimed in on the situation, saying:

"Maybe it’s time to finally test myself?"

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

'The Problem Child' has already finalized his next fight, which will take place in October. Rumors around the grapevine suggest that the American is going to take on Anderson Silva in his next fight.

Jake Paul is reportedly set to fight Anderson Silva next

Shortly after the KSI vs. Swarmz card, Jake Paul tweeted out that he had finalized his opponent for his next fight.

MVP also tweeted out saying that he would be an underdog in the fight and that is exactly why Paul chose his next opponent. Rumors now suggest that 'The Problem Child' is set to face Anderson Silva next.

Take a look at the tweet by bjpenndotcom:

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom #PaulSilva #Boxing



bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/r… Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva reportedly targeted to headline Showtime PPV in October Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva reportedly targeted to headline Showtime PPV in October 😳 #PaulSilva #Boxing bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/r…

Anderson Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion who held the title for the longest period of time in the UFC. After retiring from MMA, he transitioned to boxing and fought Julio César Chávez Jr. and Titio Ortiz in 2021 and dominated both of them.

Although this is not what fans were expecting when Paul said that he was fighting a professional boxer, the fight will be extremely entertaining.

