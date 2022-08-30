"Jake is taking a huge risk here" - Fans react to rumors of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight

Jake Paul has reportedly sealed the deal for his next boxing fight. 'The Problem Child' will seemingly return to the ring on October 29 on Showtime pay-per-view against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.
Fans were divided in their reactions to reports of Paul facing 'The Spider' in the squared circle. Many slammed 'The Problem Child' for continuing his pattern of picking smaller, retired opponents.
However, others believe that Silva will give Paul a hard time inside the ring and lauded 'The Problem Child' for taking the risk. @OZone_JW wrote:
"Silva is arguably the GOAT of MMA and has shown competence since the move to boxing, beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Don’t get it twisted. Jake is taking a huge risk here."
Paul currently holds a 5-0 unblemished boxing record and has left former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyson Woodley in his wake. Some believe even Silva will be meted out with a similar treatment by 'The Problem Child'. @spyyrothedragon wrote:
"Silva is actually a really good striker but he’s not a boxer tho, it’s just gonna be the same cycle as Tyron and Askren if he fights. This would be Jake's hardest fight by far if this is true"
Jake Paul also recently informed fans of a massive fight announcement.
Anderson Silva's coach warns Jake Paul about fighting 'The Spider'
Anderson Silva has shifted his focus to pugilism after hanging up his MMA gloves in 2020. 'The Spider' has racked up a 3-1 professional record which includes wins over former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and former UFC champion Tito Ortiz. Overall, the Brazilian has been fairly impressive in his boxing stint so far.
Anderson Silva's long-time boxing coach Luiz Carlos Dorea has even warned Jake Paul against fighting 'The Spider' in a professional boxing bout. Dorea suggested that 'The Problem Child' should rather consider an exhibition match against Silva. Dorea said in an interview with MMA Fighting:
“He has to think of an exhibition. If he’s considering an [official] fight, I think he will pay dearly. In promoting, it’s all valid. He’s doing his part, using his tongue, but you can’t use your tongue inside the ring. You have to use your fists, and it’s a whole other story. Anderson is far better.”