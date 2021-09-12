Who won the fight between Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz (September 11, 2021)? 

Anderson Silva defeated Tito Ortiz by knockout in the very first round of their boxing match on September 11, 2021.

Tito Ortiz's professional boxing debut did not go as planned as he succumbed to Anderson Silva's clinical boxing skills. 'The Spider' landed a perfectly placed right hook on the chin of Tito Ortiz before 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' went unconscious.

Watch the finish below:

The fight started with Tito Ortiz looking sharp and marching forward to pressure Silva. 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' tried to land some combinations on the former UFC middleweight champion, but Silva showcased excellent defensive technique to dodge the flurry of punches.

After cornering Anderson Silva and throwing combinations, Ortiz was countered by a right hook from Silva that knocked him out cold at 1:21 of the first round.

Anderson Silva just flattened Tito Ortiz in the first round. Clowned around and then step right hand dropped him #HolyfieldBelfort #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/imFNIR38Vw — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 12, 2021

Anderson Silva now moves to 4-0 in his professional boxing career after the Brazilian MMA legend defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last June. Silva will continue his newly-founded boxing career after beating an established boxer in Chavez Jr. after making a statement against Tito Ortiz.

Watch the ringside view of the brutal finish by 'The Spider':

Here’s the ringside view of Anderson Silva’s KO pic.twitter.com/enkSYYJK9d — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 12, 2021

Like Anderson Silva, Vitor Belfort finished Evander Holyfield in the first round

It was a good night for former UFC middleweights Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort, as both ended up securing finishes in the first rounds.

Like Anderson Silva, Vitor Belfort finished legendary boxer Evander Holyfield after knocking him down in the first round. 'The Phenom' unleashed devastating combinations before the referee decided he had seen enough. The fight was stopped in favor of Belfort as the Brazilian secured a TKO win.

Holyfield, 58, took some punishment as he absorbed significant strikes from Vitor Belfort. The former UFC light heavyweight champion proved to be too much for the legendary boxer.

Watch the finish below:

Vitor Belfort defeats Evander Holyfield in the 1st round, such a sad sight 😔pic.twitter.com/g5eFJWiMko — Elite Media Group (@_TheEliteMedia) September 12, 2021

