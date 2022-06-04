Jake Paul tweets about George Kambosos Jr. missing weight, predicts Devin Haney win via split decision

Devin Haney will win the Undisputed Lightweight Championship against George Kambosos Jr., according to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Paul gave his prediction on Twitter as he expressed disappointment at Kambosos Jr. initially failing to make weight for the highly anticipated fight.

Kambosos Jr., the Unified IBF, WBO, WBA and The Ring Lightweight Champion, earlier shocked observers by coming in slightly over the 135-pound lightweight limit.

On his first attempt at the scale, 'Ferocious' stripped completely naked on stage at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne but still came in at 135.36 pounds. After over an hour's delay, the Australian took to the scale for the second and final time, clocking in at 134.49 pounds.

According to 'The Problem Child', this is not a good sign for 'Ferocious'.

For his part, WBC Lightweight Champion Haney weighed in at 134.92 pounds on his very first attempt.

In a tweet shortly after the weigh-in, Paul gave his forecast for the upcoming fight:

"Cannot wait for Kambosos Vs Haney tomorrow. Have so much respect for George and love his story but my prediction is Devin by SD due to the fight being in Australia. Also not a good sign George missed weight."

George Kambosos Jr. calls weight slip up a "deception"

According to George Kambosos Jr., he was just playing a game when he came in overweight by a fraction of a pound in the weigh-in for his fight against Devin Haney.

Kambosos Jr. claimed that missing weight on his initial attempt at the scale was a "deception" that was out of the "Art of War" playbook. In an Instagram post, he explained:

"134.49 [shush emoji]. Art of war. Deception! See you all tomorrow at Marvel Stadium."

Check out George Kambosos Jr.'s Instagram post below:

Kambosos Jr. will try to snatch Haney’s WBC 135-pound belt and become the Undisputed Lightweight Champion on June 5 (June 4 in America). The fight will take place at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne in front of an expected 55,000 fans.

However, he is up against a talented 23-year-old American fighter who holds an unblemished record of 27-0, including 15 knockouts. Haney's last four fights have all gone the distance, with his most recent stoppage win coming over Zaur Abdullaev in 2019.

