Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva:- Height, weight and boxing record comparison 

Jake Paul is reportedly set to return to the boxing ring in October to face MMA legend Anderson Silva. With the fight expected to be announced later this week, let's compare the height, weight, and boxing records of the two men.

'The Problem Child' stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighed around 190 pounds for his last appearance inside the ring. Paul made his pro-boxing debut in January 2020 and has since acquired a record of 5-0 inside the squared circle with four KOs. The YouTuber-turned-boxer took on Tyron Woodley in his last fight and walked away with a brutal KO in round six.

On the flip side, Anderson Silva stands at 6 ft 1 inch tall and weighed in at 193.5 pounds for his last appearance inside the boxing ring against Bruno Machado, which was contested as an exhibition. While the Brazilian is a seasoned veteran when it comes to MMA, his journey in boxing has only just begun, and he boasts a record of 3-1. However, he looked incredible in his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last June, which he won via split decision.

Will Jake Paul fight KSI?

'The Problem Child' and KSI have had a long-running rivalry, and both men seemingly want to fight each other inside the squared circle. While Jake Paul hasn't fought since last December, the Brit YouTuber was recently seen in action against two opponents on the same card.

KSI earned TKO victories in both of those fights and took a step forward to reach his main goal, i.e., 'The Problem Child'. During a recent interview with talkSPORT, 'JJ' talked about how Paul's win over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley angered him.

KSI also spoke about how Paul is his main goal in boxing by saying:

“Jake Paul – that’s the main goal, that’s the only reason I came back. I would watch his fights against Askren and Woodley and it would just anger me, bro, because everyone thinks Jake Paul is the guy, but he really isn’t and I just want to expose him."

It's safe to say that a fight between the two looks inevitable at the moment. However, fans will have to wait until KSI gets at least a couple more wins under his belt before fighting 'The Problem Child'.

