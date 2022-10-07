Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva- Time, date, venue, how to buy tickets and more 

Jake Paul has made a lot of noise in the world of boxing since his pro-boxing debut in January 2020. Since then, 'The Problem Child' has slowly increased the level of competition he has faced and has gone on to attain a record of 5-0. Interestingly, Paul will return to the boxing ring later this month to take on the toughest challenge of his career in the form of former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is scheduled to take place on October 29. The event will go down at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The main card is scheduled to kick off at around 9 PM ET, and the ring walks for the main event are expected to start at 11 PM ET.

Fans looking to watch the event live from the arena can head over to Ticket Master to book their tickets. The prices range from $67 to $3000. However, for those who want to watch the event from the comfort of their homes, the event will be broadcast live on Showtime, and FITE TV is currently offering the pay-per-view for $9.99.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard information

To add to the anticipation surrounding Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, a bunch of highly exciting fights are being added to the undercard of the event. While there have only been three undercard bouts announced so far, fans can expect to see a few more contests being added.

Former UFC star Uriah Hall is set to make his pro-boxing debut following his retirement from MMA against former NFL star Le'Veon Bell. Bell is coming off a knockout victory over fellow former NFL star Adrian Peterson in his amateur boxing debut last month.

Also on the undercard is Chris Avila, who's 1-1 as a pro boxer and will take on YouTuber Dr. Mike. While Nate Diaz's teammate had his last outing against Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Paul vs. Woodley 2, Mike will be making his pro-boxing debut, having fought just once before in an amateur fight.

Moreover, Most Valuable Promotion's very own 18-year-old Ashton Sylve will take on Braulio Rodriguez in an attempt to go 8-0 in his boxing career. It is worth noting that Sylve is backed by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions to become the next big thing in boxing. With that said, fans can certainly look forward to watching an exciting event come October 29.

