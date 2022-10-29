Jake Paul and Anderson Silva are finally set to collide on Showtime pay-per-view tonight.

'The Problem Child' debuted in boxing less than three years ago and has already become one of the biggest faces in the sport. His knockout wins over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley have many believing that Paul might be a decent boxer.

However, the YouTuber turned boxer is now in for the biggest challenge of his career. 'The Spider' is one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever. Silva has also proved capable in the boxing ring, as evidenced by his wins over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz.

There's no doubt that the world has its eyes on this matchup. See the timings for Paul vs. Silva below.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - Timings

US:

The main event is expected to take place at 11:00 PM EST (Saturday).

UK:

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva main event coverage will begin around 4:00 AM BST (Sunday).

India:

The main event coverage in India will begin around 8:30 AM IST (Sunday).

Mexico:

The main event coverage in Mexico will start around 10:00 PM local time (Saturday).

Australia:

The main event coverage in Australia will start around 1:00 PM local time (Sunday).

Japan:

The main event coverage in Japan will start around 12:00 PM local time (Sunday).

China:

The main event coverage in China will begin around 11:00 AM local time (Sunday).

Brazil:

The main event coverage will start around 12:00 AM local time (Sunday).

Argentina:

The main event coverage in Argentina will start around 12:00 AM local time (Sunday).

Spain:

The main event coverage in Spain will start around 5:00 AM (Sunday).

Germany:

The main event coverage in Germany will start around 5:00 AM local time (Sunday).

Canada:

Fans in Canada can expect the main card around 11:00 PM (Saturday).

Russia:

The main event coverage will start around 6:00 AM local time (Sunday).

Scotland:

The main event coverage in Scotland will start at around 4:00 AM (Sunday).

Ireland:

The main event coverage in Ireland will start at around 4:00 AM local time (Sunday).

Pakistan:

The main event coverage will start at around 8:00 AM local time (Sunday).

Portugal:

The main event coverage in Portugal will start at around 4:00 AM (Sunday).

New Zealand:

The main event coverage in New Zealand will start around 3:00 PM (Sunday).

France:

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva main event coverage in France will start around 4:00 AM (Sunday).

Denmark:

The main event coverage in Denmark will start around 5:00 AM (Sunday).

Saudi Arabia:

The main event coverage in Saudi Arabia will start around 6:00 AM local time (Sunday).

Bangladesh:

The main event coverage in Bangladesh will start around 9:00 AM local time (Sunday).

Finland:

The main event coverage in Finland will start around 6:00 AM local time (Sunday).

Italy:

The main event coverage in Italy will start around 5:00 AM local time (Sunday).

South Korea:

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva coverage in South Korea will begin around 11:00 AM (Sunday).

