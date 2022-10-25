Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva weigh-in details

Jake Paul will be taking on MMA legend Anderson Silva later this week. The bout will take place on October 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

With just a few days remaining for the event, the weigh-in details of the highly anticipated Paul vs. Silva matchup have been revealed. The official weigh-ins for the fight will take place on Friday, October 28, at 5 PM PT. The event will be free to attend for the fans as well.

There has been a lot of excitement going into the fight. While Jake Paul has been undefeated in his boxing stint so far, he hasn't quite faced a challenge like Anderson Silva. In his last five fights, Paul has fought AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, and Ben Askren. He has also faced former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley twice.

Anderson Silva, on the other hand, despite being 47 years old, is still a lethal striker and possesses the ability to give 'The Problem Child' a run for his money.

Anderon Silva speaks about being the betting favorite against Jake Paul

Going into his fight against 'The Problem Child', Anderson Silva has opened up as a betting favorite to win the bout. However, it looks like 'The Spider' is unbothered by what the odds have to say. Silva has seen enough ups and downs in his extensive career and has been in the sport for too long to realize that odds never tell the complete story.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Anderson Silva suggested that he doesn't take the odds seriously. Instead, he is just focused on training hard every day in preparation for his fight against Jake Paul. He said:

"I don't put in this in my mind. I'm just training hard everyday and push me hard everyday. Because fighters fight. I have the good and the bad experience inside the combat sports. I lose, I win, I broke my leg, I fight with my ribs broken. Nothing surprises me anymore. But I training hard for win. That's good for me because I don't put pressure in my back. I just go to enjoy and try to do something special for my fans and for the new generation and my generation too."

Watch Anderson Silva's interview below:

Poll : 0 votes