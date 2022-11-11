Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight: 'The Problem Child' hints at "negotiations" with 'Top-G'

Jake Paul took the internet by storm once again after recently hinting at a potential boxing fight against Andrew Tate.

For those who don't know about Andrew Tate, he is a polarizing figure who rose to fame earlier this year. The former British-American kickboxer has been a talking point for several months because of his controversial opinions on various topics, mainly women. However, his comments promoting toxic masculinity didn't do him any good as he was banned from all major social media platforms.

Moreover, Tate has been in public spats with other major social media personalities such as KSI and Logan Paul, with both showing interest in fighting 'Top G'. However, it looks like Jake Paul might now be able to land a fight with the former kickboxer.

'The Problem Child' took to Instagram to post a video of him having a face-off with Andrew Tate and captioned the post:

"Negotiations. @MostVpromotions."

While nothing has been officially announced as of yet, it's safe to assume that Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate is in the works for sometime next year.

Teddy Atlas lashes out at Jake Paul's critics

Teddy Atlas has lashed out at critics of Jake Paul following his win over Anderson Silva on October 29.

It is worth noting that Paul has been subjected to a lot of criticism ever since he got involved in the sport of boxing. The lack of actual "boxers" under his resume has been one of its biggest reasons. However, Teddy Atlas believes the criticism has been rather unfair and applauded 'The Problem Child' for putting in the work.

During an episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, he said:

“He [Jake Paul] had a risk of getting embarrassed and getting hurt. Did he pick his opponents? Hey, do you want me to go down a laundry list of fighters that have done the same thing, starting with [Floyd] Mayweather? And I know that they fought better. But I’m just saying, they’re supposed to be hated on for being smart?"

Teddy Atlas also spoke about how ‘The Problem Child’ has been making improvements and is getting a lot more comfortable inside the ring:

“He [Paul] doesn’t have a great background or length of time in this business. But he’s dedicated himself in an honest way... And he has learned this sport... You haters out there, he’s getting better. He’s getting more comfortable inside that ring."

Watch the full episode below:

Poll : 0 votes