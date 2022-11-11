Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate odds; 'The Problem Child' opens as a massive -300 favorite after viral face-off video

YouTube star-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul recently took to social media to post a face-off video against Andrew Tate. The video has gone viral across the internet and fans are already speculating about a potential boxing match between the two.

While nothing has been made official just yet, the sportsbooks have already released betting odds for a potential Paul vs. Tate matchup. Based on the odds released by Oddschecker.com, 'The Problem Child' has opened up as a massive favorite.

Paul has opened up as a -300 favorite, implying a 75% chance to win the fight. On the flip side, Andrew Tate has opened up as a +200 underdog to win a potential fight against 'The Problem Child'.

The opening odds might come as a surprise to many as Andrew Tate has more experience inside the ring than Jake Paul. While 'Top G' has never competed in professional boxing before, he is a decorated kickboxer. That said, it would be intriguing to see how the betting odds fluctuate if the fight gets made.

UFC star Sean O'Malley shares his thoughts on a potential Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight

Sean O'Malley was quick to share his thoughts after a fight between Jake Paul and Andrew Tate was teased.

It is worth noting that the UFC star is friends with both 'The Problem Child' and Andrew Tate. However, while sharing his thoughts on a potential fight between the two, Sean O'Malley sided with Paul.

Speaking about the same in a recently posted YouTube video, Sean O'Malley suggested that even though Andrew Tate has experience, he hasn't been working as hard as Paul over the last few years.

While suggesting that Andrew Tate has been busy doing his thing and making money while Jake Paul has been working hard, Sean O'Malley said:

"There's always that punchers chance, Andrew's a big dude, experienced. I would put money on Jake for sure. Jake would be a huge favorite I would assume. I love Andrew, but he hasn't been grinding like Jake has been and it matters what have you been doing the last two years, the last f**king six months. Jake's been in the gym, grinding... Andrew Tate's been hitting podcasts, doing his thing, making money."

Watch the video below:

Poll : 0 votes