Jake Paul and Andrew Tate have backed up their trash talk. The pair met up in Dubai a few days after Logan Paul's recent WWE Crown Jewel fight in Saudi Arabia. Today, 'The Problem Child' announced that he is in negotiations with Tate for a potential fight.

The former kickboxer, who is currently banned from social media, made an appearance on Paul's Instagram. Jake Paul made the announcement on the social media platform through a reel and fans in the comments section were all for it. Kyle Forgeard from the Nelk Boys commented:

"Make it happen !!"

Paul's trainer BJ Flores gave his prediction for the fight:

"TOP G about to go to SLEEP. That’s a PROMISE."

One Instagram user commented:

"PPV buy rate records about to be destroyed..."

Another stated:

"They finna make a hydration drink called CRIME"

One user gave their pick for the fight:

"Tate wins by knockout second round, bet"

Another predicted the bout along similar lines:

"Top G wins first round, Jake KO’d via Bugatti"

Take a look at the post below:

Jake Paul is fresh off a win against Anderson Silva on October 29, winning via unanimous decision. He has been going back-and-forth with Andrew Tate ever since 'Cobra' got banned from social media.

Jake Paul believed Andrew Tate would not fight him or Logan Paul as it would risk his 'alpha male' personality

Paul previously stated that Andrew Tate would not fight him or his brother Logan Paul to preserve his identity. While he was on social media, the former kickboxer built up an 'alpha male' personality by expressing his ideas and takes on controversial topics. His opinions are also part of the reason he got banned.

'The Problem Child' stated:

"I don’t think he ever gets into the ring and risks his ‘alpha male’ appearance to fight me or Logan. Andrew Tate, you’re scared to get into the ring with one of us!”

However, the pair have met up and Jake Paul has revealed that they are negotiating a deal. Fans have been asking for this fight for a long time and given the popularity of both the fighters, it has great pay-per-view potential as well.

Take a look at the video below:

