Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury contract has a special clause if 'The Problem Child' loses

If Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul next month in Saudi Arabia, we'll likely be seeing a rematch.

In the sport of boxing, instant rematch clauses have become quite common. Its most recent major example came last August when Anthony Joshua faced Oleksandr Usyk. 'AJ' lost the bout by split decision in a 'Fight of the Year' contender.

However, the fight itself only happened because the Brit had a rematch clause in the contract before his initial loss to 'The Cat' the previous year. While some fans might not like it, rematch clauses are likely here to stay, especially for major matchups.

One of those major matchups comes in the form of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury. 'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' have been scheduled to fight on two prior occasions, with the Brit withdrawing from both matchups for varying reasons.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is currently a solid favourite to win if the fight occurs. Luckily for Paul, if he does lose, he will have one more shot against Fury. As first reported by Michael Benson, there's a rematch clause for the clash next month in Saudi Arabia.

Interestingly enough, the rematch clause appears to be one-sided. If Fury loses to Paul, he will not get the chance to avenge his defeat.

Tommy Fury discusses becoming a father ahead of Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury recently became a father, but don't expect him to lose focus.

'TNT' is currently engaged to Molly-Mae Hague, who also starred on reality TV show Love Island. The pair's high-profile relationship has made headlines on several occasions, with 'The Problem Child' often getting in some jabs at the couple.

In fact, the YouTuber even hinted that the fight with Fury might not even happen due to Hague's pregnancy. While the clash was later made official, Paul still seems to believe his opponent won't be focused come February 25.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Hold your horses. The man’s having a baby. Hold your horses. The man’s having a baby.

Nonetheless, Tommy Fury doesn't view it that way. In a recent interview with BBC Newsbeat, the undefeated boxer stated that he's completely focused on Jake Paul, despite recently becoming a father:

"I've got my sole sight focused on Jake Paul. By the time I get in the ring I'll be an absolute specimen and I'll be able to dismantle this man very quickly and very early. There's no way this man can beat me. There's not a chance in the world. Just because he's got 22 million followers on Instagram, that doesn't make it a 50-50 fight."

