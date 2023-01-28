Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the 26th of February is now official. The highly anticipated bout was announced today by Paul via Twitter after weeks of speculation as the bout was listed on ESPN's boxing schedule earlier this month.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue.



Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber.



The fight is being promoted as a Top Rank ESPN+ pay-per-view, alongside Most Valuable Promotions and Queensberry promotions. The UK broadcasting partners for this fight are BT Sport Box Office.

The cruiserweight clash dubbed ‘The Truth’ is promoted in association with the Ministry of Sport in Saudi Arabia. Fury had visa issues the second time the fight was announced in the states and was unable to travel, causing the fight’s cancelation.

However, this time visas will not be an issue at this time due to the affiliation with The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview with Rob Moore on The Disruptors podcast, Tommy Fury claimed he will end “Jake Paul’s boxing career” and made his prediction that the fight will end via knockout:

“Jake Paul ’s boxing career ends on February 26 and I can finally move on with mine, Every time I go out right now, everybody asks me about the Jake Paul fight. After this fight is done, everybody will be asking me how it felt to knock Jake Paul out. The world is about to see what happens when a proper boxer faces a YouTuber."

Check out the full video below:

John Fury vows to retire Tommy Fury if he can’t beat Jake Paul

‘Big John’, the father of Tommy Fury and former professional boxer, offered his prediction and doubled down on his earlier comments that he would retire the undefeated british fighter should he not emerge victorious on February 26th.

In an interview with TalkSport, Fury said:

“Absolutely, no shadow of a doubt. There is no more boxing for him if he loses. But, I am 100 per cent confident he will knock him out. It’s a foregone conclusion that Tommy will win."

He added:

"We are not leaving a stone unturned and are training as if this were against a world-class fighter. He’s working really well. Tommy will be very famous on the 26th of February.”

