John Fury plans to retire Tommy Fury if he cannot knock out Jake Paul when the two young boxers face off in the ring, per boxing journo Michael Benson on Twitter.

John Fury is the outspoken father of WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and light heavyweight boxer Tommy Fury. 'Big John' is a former professional boxer himself with a record of (8-4-1) and is known for his fiery interviews and press conference antics, which have made him a beloved favorite of many fight fans globally.

'The Gypsy King' himself has made similar claims to his father in interviews when referring to the result of Paul vs. Fury, he told Boxing Social in an interview:

“If Tommy can’t splatter Jake Paul, I’ll retire him from boxing myself. If he can’t beat Jake Paul, forget about boxing. Because he’s got ambitions of being a world champion, never mind beating some YouTube guy. His name’s Fury, if he can’t beat Jake Paul, I’ll have to change his name”

Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul

The fight between Fury and Paul was supposed to happen on two separate occasions, but both fights were canceled due to Fury withdrawing. The first withdrawal was due to a bacterial chest infection and a rib injury that the undefeated fighter faced during his training camp, and the second was due to visa issues that prevented the Brit boxer from traveling to the US.

Tensions boiled over on the Global Titan’s undercard of Mayweather vs. Deji, where Tommy Fury had an exhibition fight against Rolly Lambert. Due to weight and contractual issues, ‘TNT's earlier opponent Paul Bamba withdrew from the fight that was scheduled for him and Fury.

Paul sat ringside and even commentated on Fury's fight, jeering and mocking him throughout. The former Love Island star then called Paul out in his post-fight interview and almost stormed out of the ring to confront 'The Problem Child' ringside.

John Fury then got involved, taking his shirt off and challenging Paul to a bare knuckle fight:

“Forget me son, I’m the king of the bare knuckle man. I could fight Mike Tyson to the death. All your ten mates I can fight”

