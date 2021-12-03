Which fighters will be competing on the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury undercard? 

Jake Paul will face Tommy Fury at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18. The event is billed as One Will Fall and the main event is an eight-round outing.

The undercard of Paul vs. Fury also looks extremely promising. There are four other fights scheduled for the night featuring a world champion, a basketball player, an American football star and two mixed martial artists.

The 10-round co-main event will see WBC, WBO and IBO female featherweight champion Amanda Serrano move up to lightweight vs. ex interim titleholder Miriam Gutierrez. A win for Serrano could possibly see her face undisputed lightweight champ Katie Taylor next.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Deron Williams and Frank Gore are set to fight in a 4-round heavyweight bout on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on December 18, per @wojespn Deron Williams and Frank Gore are set to fight in a 4-round heavyweight bout on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on December 18, per @wojespn https://t.co/wEog8fQqbV

Another bout on the card will pit three-time NBA All-Star Deron Williams against NFL legend Frank Gore in a four-round heavyweight clash. Both are making their pro boxing debuts.

Next up, two MMA stars will rematch inside the boxing ring. Jake Paul's sparring partner Anthony Taylor will take on Chris Avila, the teammate of fan favorite siblings Nick and Nate Diaz. Taylor beat Avila via majority decision at Bellator 238. This will be another eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Last but not least, undefeated Liam Paro and WBO-NABO light welterweight champ Yomar Alamo will face off in a ten-round affair.

Both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are unbeaten in their professional boxing careers

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will meet at a 192 lbs catchweight in two weeks' time. Neither fighter has lost in their respective professional boxing careers.

Paul holds a 4-0 win-loss record with three knockouts, while Fury is 7-0 with four finishes.

JCalderonBoxingTalk @Jcalderonboxing #jcalderonboxingtalk #jakepaul #paulfury #serranogutiérrez #showtimeboxing December 18 in Tampa Florida Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury and Women’s 7 Division World Champion Amanda Serrano moves up to Lightweight against Top 10 135 lbs Miriam Gutierrez on Showtime PPV. #fighthooknews December 18 in Tampa Florida Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury and Women’s 7 Division World Champion Amanda Serrano moves up to Lightweight against Top 10 135 lbs Miriam Gutierrez on Showtime PPV. #fighthooknews #jcalderonboxingtalk #jakepaul #paulfury #serranogutiérrez #showtimeboxing https://t.co/8TdAbXbVSs

'The Problem Child' last fought former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in August this year. He won via split decision in Cleveland, Ohio.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

On the same card, 'TNT' overcame Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision. Fury will be the first pro boxer opponent for Paul. The Youtuber-turned-pugilist has fought two mixed martial artists, a basketball player and a fellow YouTuber.

Edited by Joshua Broom