Jake Paul wants the knockout of the year against Tommy Fury

Jake Paul is filled with confidence going into his fight against Tommy Fury. The two are set to enter the squared circle later this weekend on February 26.

'The Problem Child' has gone up against experienced fighters in his fights against Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. While he was able to win convincingly against both MMA legends, Paul has not gone up against anyone like Tommy Fury.

However, having been billed as his toughest opponent till date, Tommy Fury does not appear to be that big of a challenge for Paul. 'The Problem Child' is high on confidence following his win over Anderson Silva and believes he will knockout Fury inside four rounds.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Paul suggested that he will be aiming to get the knockout of the year in his fight against Tommy Fury. It is worth noting that 'The Problem Child' won the ESPN knockout of the year for his KO against Tyron Woodley in 2021.

While speaking about wanting the same against Tommy Fury, Paul said:

"I'm going for a knockout of the year candidate. I've won it once before and I want to win it again and you're gonna see his girlfriend cry, you know she's ringside."

Watch the interview below:

Eddie Hearn changes his predicition for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

In an interview with Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn revealed that he's changed his mind on the upcoming Paul vs. Fury bout.

It is worth noting that the Matchroom Boxing promoter had earlier backed Paul to win the bout. However, it looks like Tommy Fury has somehow managed to gain his trust and the Brit now believes that 'The Problem Child' has no chance of winning the fight.

While suggesting that he has made a total U-turn in his predicition for the Paul vs. Fury fight, Eddie Hearn said:

"I've had a total U-turn. I thought Jake Paul was going to win. I think Jake Paul has absolutely no chance to win at all… If Tommy Fury comes out aggressively and puts it on Jake Paul, this fight will not go two rounds."

See his comments in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes