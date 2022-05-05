Jermall Charlo vs. Maciej Sulecki line-up made official

Jermall Charlo and Maciej Sulecki will meet in the ring on June 18 in Houston, Texas. Charlo will be defending his WBC Middleweight Title.

Showtime has announced the official line-up for the fight card, which will include a co-main event bout between Ra'eese Aleem and Mike Plania. An undercard bout between Frank Martin and Ricardo Nunez will also be held at lightweight.

Charlo is also a former IBF Light Middleweight Champion. He currently has a record of 32-0 with 22 knockouts. His most recent fight was against Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021. Charlo won via unanimous decision, successfully defending his title.

Sulecki, from Warsaw, Poland, has a record of 32-2 with 11 knockouts. He is a former Polish Middleweight Champion and most recently fought Fouad El Massoudi in 2021, winning via unanimous decision.

Sulecki challenged Demetrius Andrade for the WBO Middleweight Title in 2019 but lost the on the scorecards. His only other loss came to Danny Jacobs in 2018.

Jermall Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez?

Jermall Charlo has been proposed as the next opponent for thr undisputed Super Middleweight Champion of the world, Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez's trainer, Eddy Reynoso, recently said:

"[Canelo vs Charlo] will be a great fight and very interesting. I hope it happens next year after we win our fights and Charlo wins his. It will be one of the best fights in recent history."

Alvarez will fight for a Light Heavyweight Title this weekend, facing off against Dmitry Bivol, who currently holds the WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Championsip. He has expressed interest in fighting at cruiserweight or even heavyweight following his bout with Bivol. However, Bernard Hopkins recently called Jermall Charlo his biggest challenge.

Charlo is yet to face anyone equivalent to the caliber of Alvarez, who is the top rated pound-for-pound boxer in the world according to most ranking bodies. Stepping into the ring with Canelo would be a career changing bout for the younger fighter, win or lose.

On his way up, Alvarez himself challenged the then-number one pound-for-pound fighter, Floyd Mayweather Jr., who beat him on the cards. Though he lost, the fight propelled the Mexican into the spotlight and served as a learning opportunity.

